With more conservative states pushing stringent antiabortion legislation, Republican lawmakers in Missouri passed a bill that aims to make it what the governor called “one of the strongest pro-life states in the country.”

Early Thursday morning — just hours before the legislators’ Friday deadline to pass legislation — Missouri’s Republican-controlled Senate voted 24-10 to pass the bill, which would ban abortions at eight weeks of pregnancy, according to the Associated Press. The bill is headed to the Republican-controlled House for approval and, if it passes, it will be sent to Republican Gov. Mike Parson for signing.

State House spokesman Trevor Fox said the bill will be voted on in the House sometime between 10 a.m. Thursday and 6 p.m. Friday, when the legislative session ends.

The governor has showed strong support for the bill, tweeting before the Senate vote, “It’s time to make Missouri the most Pro-Life state in the country! Thanks to leaders in the House and Senate, we are one vote away from passing one of the strongest #ProLife bills in the country — standing for life, protecting women’s health, and advocating for the unborn.”

The action in Missouri comes after similar antiabortion bills have passed in Georgia, Mississippi and Ohio, aiming to ban abortions as soon as a doctor can detect a fetal heartbeat.

On Wednesday, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey (R) signed into law the most restrictive abortion bill in the United States. The near-total ban would allow abortions only in dire circumstances, such as when the mother’s life is in danger or when the fetus would not be able to survive after birth.

The Missouri bill would make it illegal for a woman to get an abortion after the eighth week of pregnancy and provide no exceptions for rape or incest, only for medical emergencies.

The bill defines a medical emergency as “a condition which, based on reasonable medical judgment, so complicates the medical condition of a pregnant woman as to necessitate the immediate abortion of her pregnancy to avert the death of the pregnant woman or for which a delay will create a serious risk of substantial and irreversible physical impairment of a major bodily function of the pregnant woman.”

Doctors who violate such a law could face five to 15 years behind bars, the AP reported.

After the vote in the Senate, the Missouri State Republicans tweeted “HISTORY MADE!”

Sens. Dave Schatz and Caleb Rowden said in a joint statement that Missouri had “passed one of the most pro-life bills in the United States."

“This comprehensive, life-affirming legislation prohibits abortions once a heartbeat has been detected, prohibits abortions when a baby is capable of feeling pain, and would outlaw abortion in Missouri upon the reversal of Roe v. Wade,” the senators said.

However, State Sen. Scott Sifton, a democrat, called the bill “unconstitutional.”

“Democrats succeeded in removing many provisions, but the final product violates Roe v. Wade and unduly burdens the constitutional rights of Missouri women,” he said on Twitter.

Leading up to the vote, M’Evie Mead, director of Planned Parenthood Advocates of Missouri, said the Missouri governor “should be ashamed of riding the disgraceful coattails of 25 white men in Alabama who just voted to ban safe, legal abortion.”

“Following in their footsteps and those of politicians in Georgia, Ohio, Kentucky, and Mississippi will be disastrous for the patients Planned Parenthood serves and for women all across the country,” she said in a statement Wednesday. “Women: it’s time to rise up. Politicians have no place in our health-care decisions. Every vote to ban abortion is a vote against us. We are counting and we will hold you accountable.

“It is no coincidence Missouri politicians are moving to ban abortion care within hours of Alabama’s disastrous vote and days after Georgia enacted its own extreme ban. This is a deliberate attempt to bring a direct challenge to Roe v. Wade, and to end the right to access safe, legal abortion in this country.”

