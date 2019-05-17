Lawmakers in Missouri are expected to pass a strict antiabortion bill that would ban abortions at eight weeks of pregnancy, following other conservative states that have passed similar measures.

Missouri’s Republican-controlled House is expected to approve the bill before the legislative session ends Friday evening and send it to Republican Gov. Mike Parson, who has vowed to make Missouri “one of the strongest pro-life states in the country.” The bill aims to ban abortions before many women know they are pregnant, with no exceptions for rape or incest.

Missouri’s Senate approved the bill early Thursday, after similar legislation passed in Georgia, Mississippi and Ohio — and only hours after Alabama’s governor signed the nation’s most-restrictive abortion ban into law. The Alabama bill makes it illegal for a woman to have an abortion at six weeks of pregnancy.

Assuming HB 126 passes the House, the Missouri governor is expected to sign it into law. He has showed strong support for the measure, tweeting, “Thanks to leaders in the House and Senate, we are one vote away from passing one of the strongest #ProLife bills in the country — standing for life, protecting women’s health, and advocating for the unborn.”

The Missouri bill would make it illegal for a woman to get an abortion after the eighth week of pregnancy and provide no exceptions for rape or incest, only for medical emergencies.

The legislation defines a medical emergency as “a condition which, based on reasonable medical judgment, so complicates the medical condition of a pregnant woman as to necessitate the immediate abortion of her pregnancy to avert the death of the pregnant woman or for which a delay will create a serious risk of substantial and irreversible physical impairment of a major bodily function of the pregnant woman.”

Doctors who violate the law would face a Class B felony, punishable by five to 15 years in prison, as well as suspension or revocation of his or her professional license, the bill states.

Following the vote in the Senate, the Missouri State Republicans tweeted that the state had “HISTORY MADE!”

Republican Sens. Dave Schatz and Caleb Rowden said in a joint statement that Missouri had “passed one of the most pro-life bills in the United States."

“This comprehensive, life-affirming legislation prohibits abortions once a heartbeat has been detected, prohibits abortions when a baby is capable of feeling pain, and would outlaw abortion in Missouri upon the reversal of Roe v. Wade,” they said.

However, state Sen. Scott Sifton, a Democrat, called the bill “unconstitutional.”

“Democrats succeeded in removing many provisions, but the final product violates Roe v. Wade and unduly burdens the constitutional rights of Missouri women,” he said on Twitter.

As the bill made its way to the House, M’Evie Mead, director of Planned Parenthood Advocates of Missouri, said state lawmakers “are putting the health and lives of Missouri women at risk in their race to make our state the one that overturns Roe v. Wade at the Supreme Court.”

“These bans on safe, legal abortion will have real costs — expensive legal costs and human costs for the women and families who need reproductive health care,” Mead said Thursday morning in a statement to The Washington Post. “At a time when maternal mortality is increasing in our state, we must be doing everything we can to increase access to health care — not cut it. The House must show Missourians that women’s health matters by rejecting this extreme abortion ban.”

