Liza Alvarez’s oldest son had a lot stacked against him. Joshua Ancrum was born tiny and lived in Miami Gardens, a South Florida city plagued by decades of drugs and street violence. The mother summed her son up recently to WTVJ with one word: underdog.

But Ancrum found his footing on the gridiron, dreaming since he was 3 years old of football glory. And as a cornerback at Miami Norland High School, he seemed to be pulling closer to that ambition. A 17-year-old junior, he had already attracted the attention of at least four Division I programs.

Last week, Ancrum reiterated his long-term plans to his mother: Make it to the NFL, so he could buy homes for his family. “I’m going to make you proud,” he told Alvarez, she explained to WTVJ. “I’m going to make you so proud.”

“He was always doing it for me and his sisters and brothers,” Alvarez told the television station.

That promise, however, was cut down earlier this week. According to the Miami Herald, Ancrum was fatally shot on Tuesday afternoon while at a friend’s house in Miami Gardens. The killing was the result of an argument over a video game, Alvarez told reporters.

The young man arrested in connection to the shooting — identified by WPLG as 16-year-old Jatwan Phillips — had known Ancrum since elementary school, the victim’s mother told the station. The teen is now in police custody on a charge of aggravated manslaughter. Now, Ancrum’s family and teammates are left sorting through their grief.

“All he ever did was football,” Alvarez told WPLG. “He had a dream and his dream was to be a football player.”

Law enforcement have not released specific details of the altercation.

“The shooting is an isolated incident,” Miami Gardens police detective Carolyn Frazer told the Herald. “Citizens are reminded and urged to keep their guns stored safely and to teach children about the importance of gun safety.”

Phillips reportedly appeared in court on Wednesday morning. It is unclear whether he entered a plea, had an attorney, or whether he is being charged as an adult or minor.

Today we are saddened to find out about the passing of one of our current players. Josh, you’re funny and charismatic attitude will forever live in our hearts. You will never be forgotten and will be missed🕊 LLJA pic.twitter.com/eKiVbY0g3v — SFE (@SouthFLExpress) May 21, 2019

Ancrum’s high school teammates and the others from the South Florida Express, a 7-on-7 team he also played on, remembered the cornerback as driven on the field and funny on the sidelines.

“He might have grown up in a bad neighborhood and he had a lot of bad influences and stuff like that, but when he came with us, it was, kind of, you try to lead him in the right direction,” Derek Wingo, a teammate who is committed to play football at Penn State, told WPLG.

“Just having him as a teammate really motivated me,” Jarvis Browlee, another teammate, told WTVJ. “Just to have him on the other side of me knowing that he was gonna stop the other side and I was gonna lock the other side.”

Alvarez also offered fond memories of her son. “He was funny,” she told WPLG. “He was always so playful and bothering everybody and challenging everybody.”

Damn this hurt....you just earned Most Valuable Defensive Back @ The Opening and you were just about to enter your senior year. It was a privilege coaching you Josh Ancrum. These streets don’t love nobody and it took a special talent today. Rest easy young King pic.twitter.com/0aTEbUy67A — Mr.Unbreakable ™ (@CoachBlu954) May 22, 2019

Ancrum’s exploits on the field gathered considerable attention. According to 247Sports, a website tracking high school prospects, the 5-foot-10, 160-pound Ancrum was a 3-star recruit. He already had scholarship offers from four programs: Florida International University, Bowling Green University, the University of Southern Mississippi, and the University of South Florida.

“We are saddened at the news of Joshua’s passing,” Butch Davis, the head football coach at FIU, said in a statement, according to WPLG. “We at FIU will be praying for his family, friends and teammates in these trying times.”

Ancrum’s performance in February at the Opening Miami, a showcase of regional high school football prospects, likely would only have increased the interest from college recruiters.

The young cornerback also had the ability to come through big in tight spots on the field. His mother recounted for WTVJ a moment from a past game where he changed his team’s fortunes when the contest was tied.

“He was playing against the best team and he caught a pick. He caught the winning pick,” she said. “He smiled. He said, ‘Mom, you see that pick? I told you I got this.’ You know what I told him? ‘Boy, you ain’t do nothing, you still got more work to do.’”

That work, unfortunately, now will not be completed.

“Guns really do kill,” Alvarez told WPLG. “Mothers like me have to deal the clean up.”