A violent tornado ripped through Jefferson City, Mo., late Wednesday, with multiple reports of injuries, people trapped in buildings and “catastrophic” damage to homes and businesses.

The National Weather Service in St. Louis confirmed that it received word of damage from the “Wedge Tornado” — wider in its funnel than it is tall — at 11:47 p.m. local time, urging residents to “shelter now!” The National Weather Service said the tornado in Jefferson City, which came on the eight-year anniversary of the tornado that killed 161 people in Joplin, Mo., moved at 40 mph through Missouri’s capital and shot debris about 13,000 feet into the air. Tornado and thunderstorm warnings were extended into early Thursday.

In a news conference at around 2 a.m. Thursday, Jefferson City Police Lt. David Williams said there were no confirmed fatalities, but that multiple people remain injured. Williams outlined how the emergency services identified the tornado sirens around 11:10 p.m., with the tornado’s first rotation happening 20 minutes later. He said the department has received calls of people saying they were trapped in their homes. Thousands in the area are without power as of early Thursday, authorities said. Williams added that there would be another news conference on Thursday morning with updates on the recovery efforts.

“At this point, it’s too early to tell how large the scale of damage will be,” Williams said. “It’s a chaotic situation right now. We are trying to identify the people that need our help the most.”

The Jefferson City Fire Department said that all of its firefighters are on duty and are continuing rescue operations.

“Please Pray for our Citizens,” the department said in a Facebook post.

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson (R) said that authorities would “continue to monitor and assist throughout the severe storms lasting until morning.”

“We’re doing okay but praying for those that were caught in damage, some are still trapped,” the governor tweeted, adding that local emergency crews were on site and assisting. Parson later said that there was “damage to state buildings” and asked non-essential state employees in the city to stay at home.

The destruction in Jefferson City is the latest in a week of severe storms across the central United States. More than 60 tornado reports and nearly 400 river gauges in the region had exceeded flood stage as of Wednesday, resulting in several deaths and inundated communities, The Washington Post’s Jason Samenow reported. A separate tornado in the southwestern part of the state killed three people on Wednesday, police said.

[New waves of violent storms threaten central U.S., following more than 60 tornadoes, widespread flooding]

The Missouri Department of Public Safety tweeted that local first responders were going door-to-door in an effort to rescue any residents who might be trapped, while urging people to stay out of areas with damage. KOMU reported that Matt Lindewirth, chief of Cole County EMS, said Jefferson City’s hospitals had entered “disaster mode,” with staff scrambling back to address the injuries. The Department of Public Safety said early Thursday that the State Emergency Operations Center confirmed nine patients at Jefferson City hospitals due to storm-related injuries.

In Jefferson City, the state capital, there is extensive damage along Ellis Boulevard near Highway 54. Power lines are down. Traffic is being diverted as @MSHPTrooperGHQ & local first responders go door-to-door. Consider all power lines live.

Stay out of areas with damage. #MoWx pic.twitter.com/cPWQi1tzCJ — MO Public Safety (@MoPublicSafety) May 23, 2019

@MSHPTrooperF is in Jefferson City assisting @JeffCityPolice and Cole County Sheriff Dept. after tonight’s tornado. If you are NOT affected, please avoid the area. You will see several power lines down in these pictures. Treat them as though they are live. #MoWx pic.twitter.com/JHyNNfDX8F — MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) May 23, 2019

“When it hit . . . it felt like an earthquake,” resident Cindy Sandoval-Jakobsen told CNN.

On the Jefferson City Fire Department’s scanner, there were reports of multiple people trapped in apartments. There were also reports of blocked roads, gas leaks and “extensive tree and structural damage.” Officials have reached out to the National Guard for additional operators and heavy equipment, according to the Kansas City Star. The newspaper reported there was also “a possible amputation” among those injured.

Kayleigh De Rosa, a resident at the Hawthorne Apartments complex in Jefferson City, shared a cellphone video with KRCG that showed how her home had been blown out by the tornado, leaving her family homeless. The family’s balcony was now on her mother’s car and her next-door neighbor’s home was equally dismantled by the sheer force of the natural disaster. Missouri Task Force 1, an urban search-and-rescue team dispatched by FEMA to help with recovery efforts, was searching for victims at the complex early Thursday.

“As you can see over here, my bedroom window and everything is completely blown through, bricks everywhere,” she said. “It’s bad, guys.”

Cell phone video from Kayleigh De Rosa shows the structural damage to the Hawthorne Apartments in Jefferson City. “We’re homeless,” she says. #midmowx pic.twitter.com/aylubiiNxQ — Elyse Smith KRCG 13 (@ElyseSmithWX) May 23, 2019

On social media, residents and concerned citizens shared photos and videos of the tornado and the damage it left in its wake.

A video captured by one resident featured a pitch-black Missouri sky and a howling siren. Only in the scattered lightning could people see the wide tornado making its way from nearby Eldon, Mo., toward Jefferson City.

“Holy crap, I see it,” remarked one onlooker.

Chilling video from our viewer Brett Powell Jr. He says this is the tornado leaving Eldon and heading toward Jefferson City. pic.twitter.com/UBvuuC4jzh — Andrew Kauffman (@AndrewABC17) May 23, 2019

Absolutely horrifying photo taken by Jason Drake (Posted on NWS St. Louis FB page) of the tornado going through Jefferson City, MO earlier. #mowx pic.twitter.com/98BnjmupuT — Austin MacDonald (@AustinMacD73) May 23, 2019

Found this on Snapchat, looks like the U-Haul Storage of Jefferson City at 311 Ellis Blvd. Extensive damage pic.twitter.com/EuCcAIlEEe — Jeff (@jamfan40) May 23, 2019

When reached by The Washington Post early Thursday, an official with the Jefferson City Police Department hung up, saying she had no time to provide comment during the emergency situation.

“I’m going to have to let you go,” she said. “We’re handling life and death.”