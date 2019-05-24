

Amanda Furdge of Jackson and a mother of three boys, relates her experience seeking an abortion in the state, as she addresses abortion rights advocates at the Capitol in Jackson, Miss., during a May 21 rally. (Rogelio V. Solis)

A federal judge has blocked a Mississippi law that would have imposed one of the nation’s strictest bans on abortion by outlawing the procedure after six weeks of pregnancy — before some women know they’re pregnant.

U.S. District Judge Carlton Reeves ruled on Friday that the ban, set to become law on July 1, won’t take effect while the lawsuit against it proceeds. Reeves’ decision is similar to his 2018 ruling that declared a 15-week ban unconstitutional.

“Here we go again,” the judge’s pointed order began. “Mississippi has passed another law banning abortions prior to viability. ... The parties have been here before. Last spring, plaintiffs successfully challenged Mississippi’s ban on abortion after 15 weeks. The Court ruled that the law was unconstitutional and permanently enjoined its enforcement. The State responded by passing an even more restrictive bill.”

As Reeves weighed arguments in the case on Tuesday, he criticized the state’s lawmakers for doubling down on further restrictions.

“It sure smacks of defiance to this court,” Reeves said.

The legislation, also known as a “heartbeat bill,” prohibits abortions after an ultrasound can detect electric activity from what will become a fetus’s heart, a milestone that could come just six weeks into a pregnancy. The bill sped through the statehouse, and Gov. Phil Bryant (R) signed it in March.

It is now the second six-week ban to be passed and blocked this year. In March, a federal judge in Kentucky blocked a similar six-week measure, questioning the law’s constitutionality.

Mississippi’s law is part of a nationwide barrage of restrictions, pushed for by the religious right and meant to challenge the Constitution and force the Supreme Court to reconsider its ruling in Roe v. Wade. In most cases, the goal is not a law’s enaction, but the legal challenges and appeals that could pave a path to the high court and its conservative majority.