

In this Feb. 7 file photo, Texas's acting secretary of state David Whitley, left, arrives for his confirmation hearing in Austin. (Eric Gay, File)

Texas’s acting secretary of state David Whitley (R) resigned Monday just months after leading the botched voter purge of nearly 100,000 suspected noncitizens that erroneously also targeted U.S. citizens, drawing rebukes from a federal judge and numerous voter rights groups.

Whitley’s departure came as the Texas Senate failed to confirm him to the position by a two-thirds majority on the last day of the legislative session. He submitted his resignation letter to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) “effective immediately” just before the final gavel, as reported by the Austin American-Statesman. Abbott accepted his resignation, praising his “moral character and integrity.”

Neither Whitley’s resignation letter nor Abbott’s mentioned the scandal.

“Working alongside the employees in the secretary of state’s office, county election officials, and representatives of our #1 trading partner, Mexico, has been my distinct honor and privilege,” Whitley, 36, wrote in the resignation letter, reproduced by multiple local outlets.

Whitley, a gubernatorial appointee and former aide to Abbott, spent less than six months overseeing Texas elections. He will leave office best known for the disastrous elections-integrity operation that sought to purge nearly 100,000 suspected noncitizens from voter rolls, causing unsupported fears of rampant voter fraud and emboldening Republican politicians elsewhere who had made similar voter fraud claims — including President Trump. The January announcement claimed that, of 95,000 suspected noncitizens, 58,000 had voted in at least one Texas election over the last 18 years. Letters sent to all those suspected noncitizens threatened to disenfranchise them unless they proved their citizenship.

But there was a problem: Nearly a quarter of those identified as possible noncitizens were actually naturalized citizens ― a realization the secretary of state’s office made just four days after its initial announcement.

Numerous voting rights groups sued on behalf of threatened eligible voters. In February, a federal judge blocked Texas from carrying out its “ham-handed” and “threatening” voter purge effort, saying there was no evidence of widespread voter fraud. The letters sent by the secretary of state’s office to thousands of eligible voters threatening to cancel their registration, U.S. District Judge Fred Biery wrote, “exemplifies the power of government to strike fear and anxiety and to intimidate the least powerful among us.”

He placed the blame squarely on Whitley’s shoulders, encouraging to fix the problems while referencing a kindergarten-friendly lesson.

“The Court further finds and concludes the Secretary of State, though perhaps unintentionally, created this mess,” Biery wrote in his Feb. 27 order. “As Robert Fulghum taught in ‘All I Really Need to Know I Learned in Kindergarten,’ ‘always put things back where we found them and clean up our own messes.’”

Texas agreed to stop its investigation of noncitizen voters as part of a settlement agreement reached with civil rights groups in April.

Messages left for the Texas secretary of state’s office and governor’s office late Monday were not immediately returned.

Given the Texas Senate did not confirm Whitley, Abbott will need to appoint a new secretary of state, who will serve in that role awaiting confirmation by lawmakers once the legislature reconvenes in its next session, in 2021.