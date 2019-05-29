

Tornado damage at an industrial facility just north of Linwood, Kansas. (Matthew Cappucci for The Washington Post)

A “large and extremely dangerous” tornado carved a path of destruction through northeastern Kansas on Tuesday night, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a rare “tornado emergency” for several counties and the heavily-populated Kansas City metropolitan area.

At least 12 people suffered storm-related injuries, the Kansas City Star reported. Roughly 15,000 people across two counties were left without power, a local official in Douglas County told The Washington Post. While damage reports remain unavailable, photos and videos from affected areas show what has been described as “catastrophic” scenes. The tornado is the latest product of a pattern of severe weather that has ravaged the central United States in recent days, devastating parts of Oklahoma and Ohio.

Shortly after 6 p.m. local time, the weather service confirmed that a tornado had touched down southwest of Lawrence, Kan., and was moving toward Kansas City, Kan. It was expected to pass near the popular Legends Outlets Kansas City shopping area near the state border, located close to Kansas Speedway.

“This is a DANGEROUS situation!” the weather service tweeted, warning people that the tornado “will be rain-wrapped so it will be hard to see.”

.@kmbc in Kansas City showing the tornado moving through Lawrence, KS on its way to Linwood. That is a massive tornado. Chopper pilot estimated it was a mile wide. #KSwx pic.twitter.com/921tewWl9N — Drew Tuma (@DrewTumaABC7) May 28, 2019

Less than 30 minutes after the initial alert, the tornado warning that was in effect was upgraded to an “emergency.” A “damaging tornado” and possible “golf ball sized” hail was reported. The weather service described the situation as “life threatening,” and estimated that more than 200,000 people, 84 schools and a hospital could be impacted by the tornado.

Local media reported that the weather service instructed meteorologists in the area to “Use the strongest language you have ever used to get people out of the way of this storm.”

This is a tornado EMERGENCY!



If you live in these areas take shelter now!



If you are driving pull over to a sturdy building and take shelter now!



If you are at work, stay there and take shelter now!



Best shelter is lowest level in the most interior room! https://t.co/6HEnyN6dVW — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) May 28, 2019

There were multiple reports of debris “falling from the sky” as the tornado continued to track toward Kansas Speedway, prompting the weather service to urgently advise people to take shelter.

Kansas City International Airport, located less than 30 miles from the speedway, tweeted around 7 p.m. local time that travelers were being taken parking garage tunnels to wait out the severe weather. Even after the “all clear” was given, as of 9 p.m., flights were still delayed due to storm debris in the airfield, the airport said. Though the airport announced an “optimistic reopening” was expected at 10:30 p.m., its website showed that a flight scheduled to depart late Tuesday was canceled.

9pm update: Airfield is still closed because of storm debris that includes tree limbs & pieces of structures from elsewhere. Field Maintenance crews now onsite to clear. Optimistic reopening 10:30pm. Check https://t.co/sshKJZCarq or airline site. pic.twitter.com/kMqBcaBsDp — Kansas City International Airport (@KCIAirport) May 29, 2019

On Facebook, the speedway wrote that the tornado “missed the track, but it has impacted the communities near us.”

We appreciate our fans' concern for us tonight. The tornado missed the track, but it has impacted the communities near us. Please keep those affected in your thoughts tonight. ❤️ Posted by Kansas Speedway on Tuesday, May 28, 2019

One such community was Linwood, Kan., a small city located less than 45 minutes southwest of Kansas City.

In images of the tornado’s aftermath, the ground was covered in piles of rubble, felled trees and power lines, and overturned cars. Aerial footage shared by KMBC showed one home completely ripped from its foundation, leaving only an exposed basement.

Johnny Rowlands flies over the damaged areas in Linwood, KS. Devastating. @kmbc The tornado ripped a home off its foundation. You can see the whole basement. pic.twitter.com/YPHwVpiasf — Len Jennings (@lenjenningsKMBC) May 29, 2019

About a half-hour after the tornado tore through Linwood, dozens of first responders were continuing to arrive on scene with chain saws, ATVs and other rescue equipment. Rescue and recovery missions are expected to continue well into the night, with a number of homes in northern Linwood yet to be searched due to inaccessibility.

Assisting with search and rescue near linwood Kansas pic.twitter.com/mdSTiowT1O — Jesse Risley 🇺🇸🏳️‍🌈 (@Jesse_Risley) May 29, 2019

Over in Douglas County, which includes Lawrence, search-and-rescue efforts were also still ongoing, despite being slowed by darkness and thunderstorms, Bob Newton, a spokesman with the county’s emergency management service, told The Post.

“Even though it didn’t go through any major city in our county, ... there were suburban neighborhoods just outside of Lawrence that were hit,” Newton said, adding that the damages to homes were “significant.”

Lawrence Memorial Hospital received 12 people with injuries from the tornado, hospital spokeswoman Janice Early told the Star. There were no reports of fatalities, Early said.

Newton told The Post that the extent and severity of damages and injuries likely won’t be known until Wednesday morning.

“The light of day will bring clarity,” he said.

Matthew Cappucci contributed to this report from Linwood, Kan.