The call came out of nowhere one April day last year: Everett Palmer Jr. was dead.

The 41-year-old Army veteran and father of two had traveled from his home in Delaware to Lancaster County, Pa., on April 7 to resolve an outstanding DUI warrant, a lawyer for his family told The Washington Post on Thursday. But two days later, his family received a call that he had died at York County Prison.

To add to the shock and confusion, when Palmer’s body was returned to his loved ones, his throat had been removed, Purtell said. The family also said his brain and heart were also missing and his body was bruised, according to NY1.

His mother and siblings have been working to bring attention to his case for over a year.

“There’s some pretty glaring red flags from an objective evidence standpoint,” said Daniel Purtell of McEldrew Young law firm, one of the lawyers representing the family. “Their son went in to take responsibility for a very manageable issue and did not come home. They want to know exactly why.”

The Pennsylvania State Police York Station is conducting an investigation in conjunction with the York County district attorney, according to PSP spokesman Brent Miller. Both offices declined to comment, citing the ongoing nature of the case.

According to the York County coroner’s report and autopsy results, Palmer was being held in a single cell at York County Prison on April 9, 2018, when he “became agitated and began hitting his head against the inside of his cell door.” Officers “restrained” Palmer, but after the incident, he was taken to the prison’s clinic and was “noted to be unresponsive.”

Staff tried to resuscitate Palmer, and he was transferred to York Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 5:46 a.m.

The coroner’s office ruled his official cause of death as “complication following an excited state, associated with methamphetamine toxicity, during physical restraint.” A sickle-cell disorder was said to be a probable contributing factor. The manner of death was undetermined.

Purtell said that “we have been told the initial pathology report said there was no trauma to Everett’s throat, but for some unexplained, enigmatic reason the throat was removed during the autopsy and has yet to be returned.”

The family hired an independent pathologist, who said the manner death should be considered a homicide, the York Daily Record reported. Relatives also questioned to cable news channel NY1 how Palmer could have died of methamphetamine toxicity while he was in prison.

Chief Deputy Coroner Claude Stabley declined to comment on Palmer’s death because the case is “still under investigation."

The family was not immediately available to The Washington Post for comment.

Rose Palmer, Everett’s mother, told NY1 that the behavior described in the coroner’s report was out of character.

“My son was a perfectly healthy young man, and my son is not going to bang his head on a cell,” she said. “My son was not a troublemaker, not at all, he was a very gentle, kind man. So, it’s nothing that he did in that prison that would warrant his death. He even looked maybe intimidating to some people, but he wasn’t, he was the sweetest young man.”

In October, they called for a grand jury investigation into his death, the York Daily Record reported. They have also started a Justice4Everett Facebook page and hashtag, and hold updates at their church in New York City, NY1 reported.

In recent years, police and law enforcement have come under increased scrutiny for deaths of African Americans during police stops, arrests, or while in jail. In one of the most high-profile cases, a Texas woman named Sandra Bland died in a jail cell in 2015 and her death was classified as suicide. She had been arrested during a traffic stop that became confrontational, and video showed an officer threatening her with a taser and saying he would “light you up.” Three days later, she was dead. Her death in custody sparked nationwide outrage and protest, and her family was still demanding answers as recently as last month after new video of her traffic stop emerged.

Now, it is Palmer’s loved ones who are seeking an explanation.

“You read about these stories every day, and you always think to yourself, ‘Wow, that’s a shame. I’m sad for that family — that’s too bad,’ ” Everett’s sister, April Palmer, told NY1.

“Now we are that family."

