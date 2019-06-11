

Abortion-rights supporters take part in a protest in St. Louis on Thursday, May 30, 2019. A judge ruled Monday, June 10, 2019, that Missouri's only abortion clinic can continue performing abortions and said the state Department of Health and Senior Services must decide whether it will renew the clinic’s license by June 21. (Jeff Roberson)

The last abortion clinic in Missouri has at least another 10 days.

A judge ruled Monday that the St. Louis clinic, which is operated by Planned Parenthood, can continue performing abortions while it fights the health department’s attempts to shut it down. The decision is a temporary victory for the abortion rights movement in a state that is on the brink of becoming the only one in the country without access to the procedure.

Missouri’s Department of Health and Senior Services must decide whether it will renew the clinic’s license by 9 a.m. on June 21. The department has so far refused to do so, citing health concerns officials say they found during an annual inspection.

Until he makes another ruling, the preliminary injunction that Circuit Judge Michael Stelzer granted Planned Parenthood prevents its license from expiring. Stelzer has delayed the clinic’s fate before, ordering last month that the state could not let its license lapse on June 1, as the agency had intended.

“Today’s ruling gives doctors like me the ability to wake up tomorrow and continue providing safe, legal abortion in the last health center in the state that provides abortion care," Dr. Colleen McNicholas, a doctor at the clinic, said in a statement. “For patients, that means for now, they can continue to make decisions about their bodies, lives, and future in their home state.”

Health department officials did not respond to a request for comment on the ruling.

