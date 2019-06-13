More than a dozen 2020 Democratic presidential candidates rebuked the president Wednesday night after Trump said he would consider taking information on his political challengers from a foreign government. Many renewed calls for impeachment, further raising the profile of a highly charged and divisive cause, while also voicing new concerns about the security of American elections.

In an interview with ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos, Trump said he would not only consider “listening” to what he described as “oppo research” from foreign sources, but added that he also might refrain from alerting the FBI.

“I think you might want to listen; there isn’t anything wrong with listening,” Trump said. “If somebody called from a country, Norway, ‘We have information on your opponent,’ oh, I think I’d want to hear it.”

Trump also argued that these types of interactions shouldn’t be characterized as “interference.”

"They have information, I think I’d take it,” he said. “If I thought there was something wrong, I’d go maybe to the FBI, if I thought there was something wrong.”

By early Thursday, the president’s comments had drawn fierce backlash from at least 15 Democrats in the running to challenge Trump. In the wake of the report on Russian interference in the 2016 election by special counsel Robert S. Mueller III, many said that Trump’s statement reaffirmed their beliefs that he is unfit to hold office.

In the interview’s aftermath, Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.), Bernie Sanders (D-V. T.) and former Democratic Texas congressman Beto O’Rourke were among those arguing that Trump’s words were more reason to begin impeachment proceedings. Warren was the first Democratic presidential candidate to voice support for impeachment back in April, and Gillibrand, Sanders and O’Rourke have since espoused similar sentiments.

Citing the Mueller report, Warren tweeted, “A foreign government attacked our 2016 elections to support Trump, Trump welcomed that help, and Trump obstructed the investigation.” (In his report, Mueller declined to make a determination about whether Trump obstructed justice.)

“Now, he said he’d do it all over again,” she wrote. “It’s time to impeach Donald Trump.”

It’s time for Congress to begin impeachment hearings. https://t.co/yYG6oqHfCm — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) June 12, 2019

In an appearance on CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360,” Sanders said he was “not exactly shocked” by Trump’s interview. He maintained that “the American people need to understand what this president has done, his contempt for the law.”

“We have president that neither understands the constitution of the United States or respects the constitution,” Sanders said, describing Trump as “somebody who does not believe in the separation of powers and somebody who thinks he’s above the law.”

On Twitter, O’Rourke wrote that Trump’s view on foreign help in elections “threatens the very core of our democracy.”

“If we are to secure justice and ensure this never happens again, we must impeach him,” he tweeted.

When the President of the United States openly welcomes foreign help to win an election, he threatens the very core of our democracy. If we are to secure justice and ensure this never happens again, we must impeach him. — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) June 13, 2019

Other Democratic candidates accused Trump of undermining the integrity of the election system and threatening national security.

Former vice president Joe Biden and Sens. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), Cory Booker (D-N.J.), Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.) and Michael F. Bennet (D-Colo.) denounced Trump for, as Biden put it, “once again welcoming foreign interference in our elections.”

President Trump is once again welcoming foreign interference in our elections. This isn’t about politics. It is a threat to our national security. An American President should not seek their aid and abet those who seek to undermine democracy. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) June 13, 2019

“The 2020 elections are not secure,” Klobuchar tweeted. “Disgraceful.”

It’s not “oppo research” — it’s foreign interference in US elections.



That you would say this is disgraceful. That you would do it from the Oval Office (yet again) proves you’re unfit for the office you hold. https://t.co/7YQn07yRbm — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) June 13, 2019

In an interview on MSNBC, Harris called Trump’s statements “outrageous.”

“It just tells me that the guy doesn’t understand the job and can’t do it very well,” she said, adding that Trump was again “putting his self-interest in front of the interests of our democracy and the integrity of our democracy and the American people’s confidence in the security and integrity of our election system.”

China is listening.

Russia is listening.

North Korea is listening.



Let’s speak the truth: this president is a national security threat. https://t.co/wsPYTzq0u0 — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) June 13, 2019

Speaking with CNN anchor Chris Cuomo, Bennet ripped Trump as “weak and pathetic.”

“He’s a cheater,” Bennet said. “He doesn’t care how he wins as long as he does win and I think more important than that, he doesn’t care what’s happening in the average lives of Americans or what’s happening to America’s place in the world, which is a real tragedy.”

Trump is weak and pathetic. The President of the United States needs to be somebody who can stand up for America and for our allies. https://t.co/mylANca517 — Michael Bennet (@MichaelBennet) June 13, 2019

Reps. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio) and Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) took issue with Trump saying that all congressmen have always taken part in “oppo research.”

“This is sad and cynical,” Ryan tweeted. “To think every politician would accept research from a sworn enemy shows how demented and amoral this President is.”

Let me make it clear for @realDonaldTrump, I will never take dirt from a foreign adversary — EVEN if it means beating someone as corrupt as you. *But Trump said every Congressman would take the help. So, every @HouseGOP member should have to answer this: is Trump right? — Eric Swalwell (@ericswalwell) June 13, 2019

Wednesday’s interview also prompted blistering remarks from several top Democrats, including House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam B. Schiff (D-Calif.); House Judiciary Committee Chairman Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.), Sen. Mark R. Warner (Va.), the highest-ranking Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee; and Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer.

It is shocking to hear the President say outright that he is willing to put himself indebt to a foreign power... not to mention the foreign interference in an American election part. https://t.co/xlQoELsTif — (((Rep. Nadler))) (@RepJerryNadler) June 12, 2019

Disgraceful yet sadly par for the course for this president.



When the president talks like this, it’s no wonder @SenateMajLdr McConnell is blocking bipartisan efforts to secure our elections from foreign interference. https://t.co/AOHAlS5pOs — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) June 13, 2019

Trump, however, appeared unfazed by the intense blowback.

Rather than lashing out at his detractors on Twitter, on Wednesday night the president took time to watch Fox News and to correct a typo in a tweet sent from the official account of Cuomo Prime Time.