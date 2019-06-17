

The federal courthouse is secured moments after shots were fired Monday, June 17, 2019, at the Earle Cabell Federal Building, in downtown Dallas. Law enforcement returned fire and the shooter was hit by gunfire. (Tom Fox/The Dallas Morning News) MANDATORY CREDIT, NO SALES, MAGS OUT, TV OUT, INTERNET USE BY AP MEMBERS ONLY

A gunman clad in a mask, tactical gear and high-powered rifle opened fire outside a federal building in Dallas on Monday, causing alarm and panic but no injuries before the man was fatally shot by the police.

The shooting was reported widely. But perhaps some of the best documentation of the incident came from Tom Fox, a photographer for the Dallas Morning News.

Fox was there to cover a federal trial, and he was apparently right in front of the courthouse when the gunman, who authorities identified as former Army infantryman Brian Isaack Clyde, showed up and began to fire.

Instead of running, Fox took photos. The results offered a rare glimpse of an active shooting from the perspective of someone in the immediate path of danger.

Fox snapped one of the gunman, taken from just a few meters away, as the man approached the building in a low walk, his gloved hands holding a gun and ammunition clips racked on his belt. Authorities later said that the man had five 30-round magazines.



An armed shooter stands near the Earle Cabell Federal Building Monday, June 17, 2019, in downtown Dallas. The shooter was hit and injured in an exchange of gunfire with federal officers outside the courthouse. (Tom Fox/The Dallas Morning News) MANDATORY CREDIT, NO SALES, MAGS OUT, TV OUT, INTERNET USE BY AP MEMBERS ONLY

“Literally I was just around the marble wall from where he shot out the windows,” Fox told an NBC affiliate in Dallas. “And I was just praying that he wasn’t going to pass me. Pass that wall. Because if he saw me crouched there he probably would have shot me.”

Fox, who did not respond to an interview request from The Washington Post, shot video as well, including one recorded in the harrowing moments after the gunman retreated across the street.

The video captures Fox talking to unidentified authorities, potentially law enforcement, who ask where the gunman went.

Fox can be heard panting. “He didn’t go past me,” he tells them. “He was here and came this way.”

Video taken by another bystander from high above the street shows just how close Fox was to the shooter. The gunman runs up to the front of the federal building, at one point appearing to shoot towards the front entrance.



Shattered glass in the entry doors after shots were fired Monday, June 17, 2019 at the Earle Cabell federal courthouse in Dallas. A masked gunman opened fire Monday at the federal courthouse before being fatally shot in an exchange of gunfire with federal officers, witnesses and authorities said. No officers or citizens were injured. (Tom Fox/The Dallas Morning News via AP)

The shots reverberate down the block.

“Holy crap,” the cameraperson says.

The entrance to the building is framed by two bulky columns that jut out from its exterior. Fox hides behind one, unseen by the gunman, but just steps away.

WFAA viewer Tim Brown recorded this video from a shooting outside the Earle Cabell Federal Building #WFAA pic.twitter.com/uQ3iNupjig — jesus flores (@WFAAJFlo) June 17, 2019

The gunman then retreats, apparently after taking fire himself. He runs to a parking lot across the street; more shots ring out in his direction. Fox continued to take photos.

It is not clear if the shots that damaged to the building’s front doors were fired by the shooter or law enforcement officials.



A security guard and a civilian run for cover as bullets ricochet off the building as a shooter (far background left) fires towards them on Monday, June 17, 2019 at the Earle Cabell federal courthouse in Dallas. A masked gunman opened fire Monday at the federal courthouse before being fatally shot in an exchange of gunfire with federal officers, witnesses and authorities said. No officers or citizens were injured. (Tom Fox/The Dallas Morning News via AP)



Security officers, left, and a member of the U.S. Marshal's Service, right, head towards the downed shooter after shots were fired Monday morning, June 17, 2019 at the Earle Cabell federal courthouse in Dallas. A masked gunman opened fire Monday at the Earle Cabell federal courthouse before being fatally shot in an exchange of gunfire with federal officers, witnesses and authorities said. No officers or citizens were injured. (Tom Fox/The Dallas Morning News via AP)

Eventually, the gunman fell to the ground.

Fox took more photos and video of the gunman, then shirtless and injured, and the emergency responders that surrounded him.



Members of the Department of Homeland Security and the U.S. Marshal's Service tend to the downed shooter after shots were fired Monday morning, June 17, 2019 at the Earle Cabell federal courthouse in Dallas. Law enforcement returned fire and the shooter was hit by gunfire and was pronounced dead at a hospital following the shooting. No officers or citizens were injured. (Tom Fox/The Dallas Morning News via AP)

