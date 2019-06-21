A massive fire broke out at a crude oil refinery in Philadelphia on Friday, rocking the area with explosions and shooting flames into the early morning sky.

The fire erupted about 4 a.m. at Philadelphia Energy Solutions Refining Complex, which claims to be the largest oil refining complex on the East Coast, producing some 335,000 barrels per day. It was not immediately clear how the fire started, but authorities said there were no immediate reports of injuries.

Philadelphia Deputy Fire Commissioner Craig Murphy said during a morning news conference that when firefighters responded to a call about an explosion, they discovered a vat of butane burning inside the facility. He said that, at this time, the blaze is contained inside the vat and, although it is not yet under control, firefighters are working to ensure it does not spread.

Murphy said that the Philadelphia Fire Department is supporting the Philadelphia Energy Solutions fire brigade.

“This is going to be a long operation,” he said. “It’s confined and it’s being addressed, but it is not under control.”

After the explosion, authorities had urged people in the area to shelter in place. The fire commissioner said that Philadelphia Energy Solutions sent an industrial hygienist to test the air and it was clear, so the shelter-in-place request has now been lifted. Philadelphia Energy Solutions will continue monitoring the air in the area, he said.

The Associated Press reported that this is the second fire at the refinery in the past month.

This is a developing story and will be updated.