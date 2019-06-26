

Jason Paul Robin and Katharine White were arrested after the death of their baby. Photo by Houston Police

Jazmine Robin spent weeks in the hospital after she was born prematurely, but left as a healthy baby. Eleven days later, she was back — her cracked skull among 96 bone fractures, Houston authorities say.

Now, her parents are accused in her death.

When Jason Paul Robin and Katharine Wyndham White brought their baby to Children’s Memorial Hermann Hospital, staff immediately identified Jazmine’s injuries as “clearly inflicted head trauma.” It was the hospital staff who called the police, according to a statement from the Harris County District Attorney’s office.

The parents told investigators Jazmine was behaving strangely and refused a bottle, and Robin described performing CPR on his daughter about a week before her death, according to court documents. A friend who said he witnessed Robin administer CPR told investigators he suggested calling an ambulance. The friend insisted for several days that Jazmine needed medical attention. But Robin declined to get Jazmine help, the family friend told police.

Robin and White also declined to take their daughter to the hospital after a pediatrician advised it during a checkup days before her death, the district attorney said. The pediatrician said Robin explained bruising on the baby as the result of CPR and choking on a bottle.

In an interview with investigators the day after Jazmine arrived at the hospital, Robin said that early on the morning of July 14, 2018, Jazmine showed odd behavior again, trying to push her bottle out with her tongue and going limp after feeding for nine minutes. He said Jazmine recovered after he breathed into her mouth and pumped her chest, court documents say.

But when he woke up later that morning, he claimed Jazmine was acting strangely, according to court documents. He said he asked White to come home early and eventually took the baby to the hospital.

A man who lived in Robin and White’s residence told police that he saw blood on Jazmine’s rocker when he moved it at White’s request. White, he said, had told him that she would be sad if the rocker was still there when she came back from the hospital.

“He was told that this blood came from the baby’s tongue, and he thought it was too much blood to come from the baby’s tongue,” court documents state.

According to court documents, Robin “admitted getting really mad” at his child at times, saying Jazmine’s crying made his ears ring “all the way to kingdom come” in a way that “got to (his) anger points.” But he said his daughter was “too beautiful to hit.”

Jazmine was 10 weeks old when she died of her head injuries, according to the autopsy, one day after arriving at the hospital in July 2018.

The Harris County District Attorney’s office charged Jazmine’s father, Robin, 24, with murder. The baby’s mother, White, 21, is charged with injury to a child by omission. Both could receive life in prison if convicted.

“The evidence shows that Baby Jazmine fell victim to the very people who were supposed to protect her the most in this world,” District Attorney Kim Ogg said in a statement. “After a full and thorough investigation of the facts, we have filed charges, and will seek justice for young Jazmine.”

Prosecutors, who received the final autopsy report in May, allege Robin killed his daughter by striking her — including with a blunt object — and shaking her, according to court documents. In addition to her skull fracture, Jazmine sustained broken ribs and injuries on her arms and legs, the autopsy found.

The baby’s great-grandmother, Virginia White, told local news station Fox 26 that the situation is “heartbreaking.”

“Whatever she had to endure sounds just horrific,” she said. “It’s really hard to wrap your head around it.” But she defended the mother, saying Katharine White was not at home when Jazmine was injured.

“Somebody needs to be held liable for this precious baby’s death,” Virginia White said, “but I don’t think she has anything to do with it at all.”

Prosecutors disagree, saying White is culpable.

Robin was arrested Monday night and White was arrested Tuesday morning, police said.

It is not clear whether White or Robin obtained legal representation. Neither could be immediately reached for comment.