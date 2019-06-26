

Anna Ramirez in 2017.

When police arrived at the Camden, N.J., apartment, the blood stains were visible on Amanda Ramirez’s clothes. Inside the apartment, bloody footsteps led from her identical twin sister’s body.

Anna Ramirez had been stabbed in the chest. Only hours prior, Anna had posted a photo of her and her sister hanging out with friends at what looked like the start of a fun summer weekend.

Instead, Anna, 27, was soon pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

When police and the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office took Amanda in for questioning, she gave three differing accounts of how her twin ended up dead on the floor, according to a probable cause statement released this week. Her third and final story — in which a fight between the sisters was followed by a deadly struggle for a knife — led to Amanda’s arrest.

Now, Amanda Ramirez is charged with first-degree aggravated manslaughter, accused of fatally stabbing her identical twin, authorities announced Monday. Officials have not discussed any motive for the killing.

The news of one identical twin sister allegedly slaying another has devastated the women’s family and friends. Anna, a mother of three daughters, was described as “born beautifully and extremely loved.”

“She was a complete joy and one of the greatest gifts we have ever received,” her family wrote of Anna in a GoFundMe page set up to help pay for her funeral expenses. “Sadly she was taken from us too soon.”

You know the vibe 😎🤞💯 Posted by Anna Marie on Saturday, June 22, 2019

While cases involving one twin killing the other are rare, recent history suggests it does happen. Last year, a Hawaii yoga instructor was acquitted of charges that she intentionally killed her identical twin sister in 2016 by driving the SUV they were riding in off a cliff, The Washington Post’s Fred Barbash reported.

[A clump of blond hair: Hawaii yoga instructor who drove off cliff with twin sister acquitted of murder]

In the hours after her sister’s death after 6 a.m. on Saturday, Amanda, 27, told authorities a variety of stories, according to a probable cause statement released by the prosecutor’s office on Tuesday and reported on by NJ.com and Patch.

First, Amanda told police she picked up a disheveled-looking Anna on a main road in Camden. Amanda said the two got into an argument and that Anna collapsed and started to bleed when they arrived at her apartment.

Then, Amanda said the identical twins were drinking at their cousin’s home when her sister appeared to fall ill sometime early Saturday. Amanda told police she called 911 after her sister collapsed and appeared to be bleeding from her chest.

Finally, prosecutors said, Amanda claimed that Anna attacked her when they arrived at the apartment complex, adding that Anna’s strikes to her face brought her to her knees. Amanda said that after Anna grabbed a knife, she managed to wrestle away the blade and then stabbed her identical sibling in the chest, Patch reported.

In addition to the blood stains on Amanda’s clothing and the floor, detectives said they found a knife in the apartment that tested positive for blood.

Amanda Ramirez is being held at Camden County Correctional Facility pending a pretrial detention hearing, the prosecutor’s office said. It’s unclear if she has an attorney.

In the days following her death, family and friends remembered Anna, a certified nursing assistant, as a person whose “humble demeanor, kindness and willingness to give with a pure heart allowed her true beauty to shine through.”

“She loved to spend time with her family and was a devoted mother,” the family wrote in her obituary. “Anna had a special bond with her grandparents and enjoyed family dinners and weekly time hanging out with her sisters.”

As of early Wednesday morning, the GoFundMe page to help assist with her funeral costs had raised nearly $2,000 toward its goal of $10,000. Anna’s funeral is scheduled for Friday.

On social media, many turned to the Facebook photo posted by Anna hours before her death, which features an image of Amanda smiling nearby. “You know the vibe,” Anna wrote, followed by a string of emoji.

A separate Facebook post from a woman who identified herself as Anna and Amanda’s cousin included a two-second video of the sisters sticking out their tongues.

U know the vibe😘😜😜😜😜😜😜 Posted by Jazz Love on Saturday, June 22, 2019

The cousin wrote about the special bond she had with Anna.

“I love u cousin so much,” she wrote on Facebook on Saturday. The cousin added: “This feel so unreal.”