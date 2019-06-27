A 27-year-old Alabama woman was indicted by a grand jury Wednesday in the shooting death of her unborn child, even though, police say, another woman pulled the trigger.

Marshae Jones of Birmingham was five months pregnant on Dec. 4 when an argument broke out between her and another woman outside a Dollar General, AL.com reported. The fight, which police said was over the unborn baby’s father, led 23-year-old Ebony Jemison to shoot Jones in the stomach. The mother survived the shooting, but it resulted in a miscarriage.

Jemison was charged with manslaughter, but a grand jury failed to indict her, and the charge was dismissed, according to AL.com. At the time, police alleged that Jones started the argument, and that Jemison shot Jones in self-defense. Pleasant Grove police Lt. Danny Reid told the outlet a grand jury would consider charges for the mother as well.

“The investigation showed that the only true victim in this was the unborn baby,” Reid said in December, in the days following the shooting. “It was the mother of the child who initiated and continued the fight which resulted in the death of her own unborn baby.”

On Wednesday, a grand jury indicted Jones on a manslaughter charge, AL.com reported. She will be taken to a jail in Jefferson County on $50,000 bond.

“Let’s not lose sight that the unborn baby is the victim here,” Reid said. “She had no choice in being brought unnecessarily into a fight where she was relying on her mother for protection.”

Pleasant Grove police and the Jefferson County District Attorney did not return a request for comment on the case and indictment Wednesday night.

