One person has been take into custody by police in connection with the disappearance of 23-year-old Mackenzie Lueck, a University of Utah student who went missing June 17 after a late-night flight from her grandmother’s funeral in California.

Salt Lake City police confirmed the arrest in a tweet Friday morning but did not offer details about the person, their name or what charges they might be facing.

Authorities said they will hold a news conference at 11:30 a.m. local time to provide an update on the case.

SLCPD took one person into custody this morning regarding the MacKenzie Lueck case. We will be providing an update at 11:30 a.m at the Public Safety Building. #MacKenzieLueck — SLC Police Dept. (@slcpd) June 28, 2019

The arrest comes just two days after police executed a search warrant at the home of a man they consider a “person of interest” in Lueck’s disappearance. The homeowner was not taken into custody at the time, authorities said.

Salt Lake City Police Chief Mike Brown declined to name the owner of the home in the city’s Fairpark neighborhood or to say how cooperative he had been during a news conference on Thursday.

Detectives collected several pieces of evidence from the home and are testing them, Brown said. Police also are searching for a mattress and box spring they say were given away from the home last week and could be related to Lueck’s disappearance.

Investigators carried shovels into the home’s backyard to dig around a fire pit, the Salt Lake Tribune reported. They later carried bags out of the house and towed a car, the Tribune said.

Neighbors told the Tribune that the owner had been renting out part of his house through Airbnb and that they recently saw him burning something in his backyard.



Police dig in the backyard of a house in the Fairpark neighborhood of Salt Lake City. (Derek Petersen/The Deseret News/AP)

Lueck, who goes by Kenzie, landed at Salt Lake City International Airport about 1 a.m. on June 17, the Salt Lake Tribune reported. She then took a Lyft to North Salt Lake and vanished, police said.

The ride-share driver dropped Lueck off at Hatch Park around 3 a.m. to meet an unidentified person waiting in a vehicle, authorities said earlier this week. The park is about an eight-mile drive in another direction from her home in Trolley Square, on the eastern edge of downtown.

The Lyft driver said Lueck did not appear distressed when she approached the other vehicle, Doubt said.

Lueck’s route “contained no irregularities” and ended at the scheduled destination, said a Lyft spokeswoman, Lauren Alexander. She said the driver continued on to pick up other riders.

Lueck’s friends have said it is out of character for her to disappear and not contact anyone. They’ve hung missing person signs and pleaded online for information on her whereabouts.

Police have designated a tip line for the search: 801-799-4420.

