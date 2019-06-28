Prosecutors in Alabama said Friday that they have not decided whether a woman shot by someone else — resulting in a miscarriage — will face prosecution for the death of her unborn child.

Marshae Jones, 27, was arrested after a grand jury indicted her on manslaughter charges Wednesday, prompting fierce outcry over claims of criminalizing pregnancy and triggering a broader debate over abortion, particularly in a state with the most restrictive abortion laws in the country.

Jones was five months pregnant when she was involved in a fight with a woman who police and prosecutors said acted in self-defense when she fired a round at her. A grand jury looked at actions by both women and declined to indict Ebony Jemison, the shooter, prosecutors said. The jurors instead returned an indictment for Jones.



“While the grand jury has had its say, our office is in the process of evaluating this case and has not yet made a determination about whether to prosecute it as a manslaughter case, reduce it to a lesser charge or not to prosecute it,’’ said a statement from the office of District Attorney Lynneice Washington.

"We feel sympathy for the families involved, including Ms. Jones, who lost her unborn child,’’ the office said. “The fact that this tragedy was 100 percent avoidable makes this case even more disheartening.”

Jones was released on $50,000 bond Thursday. She does not have an attorney, a county clerk said Friday.

“It’s not fair,’’ Jones’s grandmother, Patrice Jones, told AL.com. “Marshae didn’t have a gun. How did they turn it around on her?”

The indictment against Jones, unsealed on Thursday, said Jones “intentionally” caused the death of her unborn fetus by “initiating a fight knowing she was five months pregnant,” AL.com reported. She faces up to 20 years in prison.

Prosecutors distanced themselves from Alabama’s restrictive abortion laws after abortion and pregnancy rights groups quickly seized on the incident with Jones as further evidence of the state criminalizing pregnancy.

“This case predates the passage of the legislation, and we must point out the new law played no role in the consideration of the grand jury,” prosecutors said. The statement was delivered by Chief Assistant District Attorney Valerie Hicks Powe because Washington was out of the country on Thursday, AL.com reported.

The statement did not mention race, which advocates have said played a role. Jones is a black woman, as is Washington, the first black female district attorney elected in Alabama.

In a phone interview late Thursday, Ebony Jemison’s mother, Earka, corroborated the police account. She told The Washington Post her daughter was cleared by a grand jury on June 10 when evidence and testimony was presented to suggest Jones started the fight, causing Ebony to fire a warning shot out of fear.

Jones worked at the same company as Ebony Jemison and the fetus’s father, where tension developed between the two women, according to Jemison’s mother.

Things boiled over on the afternoon of Dec. 4, when she says Jones, who was driving with friends at the time, spotted Jemison and leaped out of the vehicle to attack her. Jones’s friends left the car soon afterward and began to move toward the scuffle, she said.

“Ebony was afraid for her life and reached in her purse for the gun,” Earka Jemison said, adding her daughter had a license to carry. “She tried to fire a warning shot to get away from her.”

But the shot — which Earka says was aimed at the ground — ricocheted into Jones instead, the mother said.

Earka told The Post her daughter was receiving threatening messages and calls as a result of the indictment. Ebony Jemison was not available for comment.

“If they weren’t sitting in the courtroom, let them talk,” the mother said about the people threatening her daughter. “I saw the evidence. I saw the evidence.”

Alabama is among 38 states with laws that classify fetuses as victims in homicide or assault, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. In Alabama, a “person” includes embryos and fetuses at any stage of development.

Rights group raked Alabama for its laws that have ensnared pregnant women.

Lynn Paltrow, the executive director of National Advocates for Pregnant Women, told The Post that Alabama leads the country in mothers charged with crimes related to pregnancy, namely under the “chemical endangerment of a child” statute.

But this case, she noted, was unique.

“This is the first time the idea that fertilized egg or fetal personhood has provided the basis for arrest of a woman because she was pregnant, and she herself was the victim of a criminal act,” Paltrow said. “Alabama has indicted Ms. Jones, claiming it is a crime for a woman to be unable to protect her own life and health.”

Randall Marshall, the executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Alabama, said the state “is one of the most dangerous places in the country for a black woman trying to carry her pregnancy to term, and this prosecution is just one more attack on the basic human rights and dignity of black women in our state.”

Richard Jaffe, a criminal defense attorney in Birmingham, said he was shocked Jones was charged with manslaughter, which in Alabama can apply to someone who negligently causes another person’s death after ignoring a known risk.

“No one expects to be shot or wants to be. To charge this person is astonishing to me,” Jaffe told The Post on Thursday. “She is probably going through enough grief as it is.”

