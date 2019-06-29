

An Axon police body camera, as seen during a company-sponsored conference at the California Highway Patrol in 2015. (Rich Pedroncelli)

Axon, the country’s biggest seller of police body cameras, announced Thursday it will accept the recommendation of an ethics board and not use facial recognition in its devices.

In a move rarely seen by tech corporations, the company convened the independent board last year to assess the possible consequences and ethical costs of artificial intelligence and facial-recognition software. The board’s first report, published Thursday, concluded that “face recognition technology is not currently reliable enough to ethically justify its use” — guidance that Axon plans to follow.

The primary concerns with the software were twofold: bias and inaccuracy.

According to the report, the system has repeatedly demonstrated implicit biases, making them less accurate for people of color, women, and children.

“When rolling out technology that could be used by police, almost everything we do could be used in a positive way or could be misused or abused,” Axon founder and chief executive Rick Smith told The Washington Post Friday. More than 200,000 Axon cameras have been deployed in the U.S., Smith said, used by most major American city police departments and servicing 47 of the 69 largest police agencies.

The issues and ethics surrounding artificial intelligence and facial recognition were complex. So Smith aimed to understand not only the customers’ perspective, but also the perspectives of people on the other side of their body-cam products. Smith said he created a diverse board that would “challenge our thinking.”

With members representing a range of communities and experts in constitutional law, civil liberties and privacy, Smith soon understood the myriad “legitimate concerns” that disproportionately impacted policing in certain areas.

“It’s good that were moving slowly and cautiously,” he said.

“If you’re running this [system] every day, on everyone that gets near a police officer, you’re creating a database that is searchable over time for people’s whereabouts.” It involves the Fourth Amendment, search and seizure and what’s constitutional, and could be used “for purposes inconsistent with our democratic values.”

Critics were skeptical whether a volunteer board could successfully guide decision-making and product strategy, but Smith said the results proved those critics wrong. Axon decided that as of today, the technology is not accurate enough to implement — though, Smith said, that could change as facial recognition develops and becomes more accurate.

Ethics board member Barry Friedman, a New York University Law School professor and director of the Policing Project, commended Axon.

“A major tech company has realized we should step back from a go-go mentality and be thoughtful about when and where it’s appropriate to use facial recognition,” Friedman said. “They want to be sure it’s sound to be used.”

The decision, though, will not ameliorate the all problems.

Some in the privacy and civil liberties communities maintain that facial recognition is “dangerous in the hands of law enforcement,” notwithstanding independent ethics boards.

“Facial recognition has no place on body-cam cameras even if accuracy improves,” said Harlan Yu, Executive Director of Upturn. The concern, he said, is not the technical limitations, it’s about what kind of society we want to live in. “Even with accurate tools that don’t show technical biases, they will amplify the problem of discriminatory policing and racial bias, especially in over-policed communities and communities of color.”

Some critics are also troubled by applying facial recognition to body-worn cameras because it contradicts the original purpose of the device.

According to senior staff technologist for the ACLU’s Speech, Privacy, and Technology Project Daniel Kahn Gillmore, body-worn cameras were developed as a community oversight on the police, and “thinking about them as an additional surveillance mechanism is an inversion.”

Investors have asked Smith whether Axon is handicapping itself with added constraints of an ethics board, but he views ethical AI as a competitive advantage, like Apple’s approach to privacy.

“We’re taking the time to deeply understand the issues. As a result, we’ll withstand scrutiny and the test of time,” he said.

Axon’s announcement Thursday exemplifies how an independent ethics board can concretely guide a company.

Unfortunately, not enough corporations are taking those steps.

There are growing movements around the country condemning the use of this technology and demanding legislators step in.

San Francisco in May became the first U.S. city to ban city police and agencies from using facial-recognition system. On Thursday, Somerville, Mass., became the second, with other cities, like Berkeley and Oakland, considering similar measures. The New York legislature has a bill seeking to ban facial recognition in schools.

All of these safeguards should be in place, said Kahn, but facial recognition is just one piece of the puzzle.

The bigger picture is automated at-scale surveillance — like license-plate readers, mac address scanners and heartbeat detection systems, which become inexpensive when widely deployed.

“If we don’t think about these other forms of at-scale surveillance, it’s easy to create a wide dragnet,” he added. “And that’s not the kind of society we want to live in.”

The civil liberties’ concern is not about a single person’s rights, but that this dragnet turns everyone into suspects at all times. That why “it’s important to look at the conclusions [the ethics board] drew and try to apply them to other forms of tempted, automated surveillance.”

