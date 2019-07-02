A wave of progressive prosecutors is upending the status quo, tearing up tough-on-crime playbooks and calling for criminal justice reform. Some assistant district attorneys, however, are sidestepping the potential for legislative changes by adding a provision to plea bargains.

Typically, by accepting a plea, a criminal defendant waives myriad rights, including his or her right to go to trial and the right to appeal.

Now, on select cases, the San Diego District Attorney’s Office has required the defendant give up the right to benefit from any future changes to the law even if unknown at the time, the Marshall Project reported. One example might be a change in the rules of evidence that might have made a conviction more challenging. Amid a national trend aimed largely at reducing incarceration, some defendants have agreed, while others have refused.

The district attorney’s office did not immediately return The Washington Post’s request for comment, but provided the Marshall Project with a statement saying the waivers are used in “very narrow and rare circumstances” that give crime victims “peace of mind that a court’s sentence will be carried out.”

[The new criminal justice law will modestly shrink prison populations. Should we go further?]

Plea bargains are treated as legal contracts. If the parties are not coerced and seem to be acting in a “knowing and voluntary” manner, then almost anything can be waived, Robert Weisberg, co-director of Stanford Law’s Criminal Justice Center, told The Post.

“It’s a pretty loose standard,” he said, that requires mental competency, effective legal counseling and some procedural aspect where “the judge ensures the defendant understands, in some broad terms, the right he’s giving up” — which is where the constitutionality of a blanket-waiver may be questioned.

[Progressive challengers oust longtime prosecutors in Northern Virginia]

To combat the practice, California Assemblyman Reggie Jones-Sawyer sponsored a bill to block pleas that require the defendant to forfeit his or her right to benefit from future changes in the law.

The state’s highest court “settled the issue of preemptive agreements in plea bargains by stating clearly that parties entering a plea agreement are not insulated from any future legislation,” Jones-Sawyer said last month.

The bill — which was heard in the state Senate on Tuesday — would require any provision waiving future potential benefits that may retroactively apply after a plea is entered be voided as against public policy.

“There is a desire to ensure that our justice system reflects our values of fairness and justice,” he said. “When the legislature protects the rights of residents that local governments are unable to unravel those rights.”

Read more

Criminal records can be a ‘life sentence to poverty.’ This state is automatically sealing some.

Friends of slain Utah student condemn victim blaming

A maker of police body cameras won’t use facial recognition yet, for two reasons: Bias and inaccuracy

A teen traded naked selfies with girls his age. A court is making him register as a sex offender.