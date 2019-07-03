

Marshae Jones. (Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, via AP)

Officials in Alabama have dismissed manslaughter charges against a woman who miscarried after she was shot by someone else, her attorneys said Wednesday afternoon.

Marshae Jones, 27, was arrested last week after a grand jury indicted her on manslaughter charges, prompting fierce outcry over claims of criminalizing pregnancy, and triggering a broader debate over the rights of pregnant women in a state with the most-restrictive abortion laws in the country.

Jones was five months pregnant when she was involved in a fight with a woman who police and prosecutors said acted in self-defense when she fired a gun at Jones. A grand jury looked at actions by both women and declined to indict Ebony Jemison, who fired the shot, prosecutors said. The jurors instead returned an indictment for Jones.

On Wednesday, Bessemer Cutoff District Attorney Lynneice Washington said she would not take further legal actions against Jones after reviewing relevant state law and facts in the case. At a news conference, Washington called the case “disturbing and heartbreaking" and told reporters prosecuting Jones was “not in the best interest of justice.”

"An unborn child was tragically lost, and families on both sides of this matter have suffered,’’ Washington said, according to a copy of her comments obtained by The Washington Post. “Nothing we do today or in the future will change that reality.”

[The battle for Alabama’s soul]

The District Attorney’s Office did not immediately return a request for comment from The Post. The law firm representing Jones, White Arnold & Dowd, filed a motion to dismiss the charge earlier this week and in a Wednesday statement called Washington’s decision “appropriate."

“We are gratified the District Attorney evaluated the matter and chose not to proceed with a case that was neither reasonable or just,” they wrote. “With the dismissal of charges, the community of support that surrounded Marshae can now channel its immense passion and energy toward ensuring that what happened to Marshae won’t ever happen again.”

Jones’s family is grateful for the outcome but not commenting at this time, the law firm said. American Civil Liberties Union Director Jeff Robinson agreed, writing Wednesday that Jones should not have been charged to begin with.

“The DA’s decision represents precisely what we want to see in these critical moments: a prosecutor who is not afraid to use prosecutorial discretion and power to refuse to prosecute when the law and justice demands that charges should be dropped,” Robinson said in a statement.

Alex Horton contributed to this report.

Read More:

A bullet, a miscarriage and an unthinkable question: Who’s the victim, and who is to blame?

A GOP governor wants to cancel a Nike contract after flag-shoe flap, but the city it’s headed for isn’t backing down

Could miscarriages land women in jail? Let’s clarify these Georgia and Alabama abortion bills.