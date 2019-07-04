

(FILES) In this file photo taken on March 21, 2013, participants from the I.T (L) and Disaster Management (C/R) work side by side at the Command Center of the Office of Emergency Management in Los Angeles, California, during a functional exercise for first responders in a simulated 7.8 magnitude earthquake drill. - A 6.4 magnitude earthquake hit Southern California on Thursday at 10:33 am (17:33GMT) near the Searles Valley in San Bernardino County, the US Geological Survey said. The shallow quake struck at a depth of 5.4 miles (8.7 kilometers) in the vast desert region, lasting multiple seconds with residents as far away as Los Angeles saying they felt the tremor. (Frederic J. BROWN / AFP)FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images

Eastern California was struck by a 6.4 magnitude earthquake on Thursday, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The USGS pinpointed the epicenter near Searles Valley, a remote region located about 160 miles northeast of Los Angeles, between the Sequoia National Forest and the Mojave Desert.

The quake was felt in Los Angeles, where social media users posted images of swaying chandeliers and sloshing pools to demonstrate the earth’s movement.

Closer to the epicenter, the Kern County’s fire department said it was working nearly two dozen incidents, ranging from medical assistance to structure fires in and around the city of Ridgecrest, Calif. Assessments of critical infrastructure and highway passes would be conducted, they said.

Jodi Miller, a spokeswoman for the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, told The Washington Post the department has not received any reports of damaged buildings, but that the earthquake caused a 12-inch crack in Highway 178 three miles west of Trona Road and the California department of transportation had been notified.

The quake also set off a number of house alarms, Miller said.

Lucy Jones, a seismologist affiliated with the California Institute of Technology, said on CNN there had been smaller aftershocks following the earthquake and those could likely continue for an unknown period of time.

The earthquake was centered in “a sparsely inhabited area, so the number of people who would have received damage is much lower” than for earthquakes of similar magnitude, she said.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.