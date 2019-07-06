Warnings that Southern California’s July Fourth earthquake could be followed by a more intense seismic event came true Friday night.

A 7.1-magnitude earthquake struck about 125 miles northeast of Los Angeles, rattling a remote region that just a day earlier had already experienced one of the strongest tremors in years, stoking fears among Southern Californians that more could be on the way.

The epicenter was about 10 miles northeast of Ridgecrest, Calif., a city of 28,000 that had already declared a state of emergency after Thursday’s 6.4-magnitude temblor.

Early reports from Friday night indicated the damage was more significant than the previous earthquake, emergency officials said at a briefing that evening. “The shaking intensity was very significant,” said Mark Ghilarducci, director of the governor’s Office of Emergency Services. He said responders had received significant reports of structure fires, mostly as a result of gas leaks or gas line breaks. Over 100 personnel from Los Angeles, Fresno, San Bernardino counties and elsewhere had been dispatched to the area to assist with cleanup, damage assessment, and medical emergencies, he said.

The quake struck at 8:19 p.m., giving officials precious little daylight to assess the damage to the region’s infrastructure. Ghilarducci said that surveys would continue on Saturday when visibility improved.

Emergency officials responded to “multiple structure fires” caused by the quake, Kern County Fire Chief David Witt said at a Friday night news conference. He said that there had been many calls for medical assistance, but no fatalities reported so far.

About 2,000 customers in Kern County and another 3,000 in San Bernardino and Inyo counties had initially lost power after the earthquake last night, but service had been restored to nearly all customers, Southern California Edison spokeswoman Sally Jeun said. She confirmed that 50 customers in Ridgecrest still lacked power.

“We have crews distributed all over our service territory making assessments, making sure the system is safe, making repairs,” she said.

Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake was “not mission capable until further notice,” and nonessential personnel were authorized to evacuate to the surrounding area, the base announced on Facebook without providing further details on the damage sustained.

“It was bad. Man. It hasn’t stopped yet,” Ridgecrest resident Jeremiah Jones told the Los Angeles Times.



Waves in a swimming pool are pictured during the earthquake in Ridgecrest, California, U.S., July 5, 2019, in this picture grab obtained from a social media video. (Reuters)

Friday night’s earthquake was 11 times stronger than that original disturbance, and U.S. Geological Survey geophysicist Paul Caruso said that the region could expect to receive stronger aftershocks as a result. It was part of a “swarm” of earthquakes that had hit the region, located west of the Mojave Desert.

Because it was larger than the 6.4 earthquake that struck Thursday, Friday’s quake would be considered the main shock, Caruso said.



Friday’s 7.1-magnitude quake was the strongest since the 1999 earthquake near Ludlow, Calif. (Tim Meko)

Lucy Jones, a prominent California seismologist, tweeted that aftershocks in the 5- to 6-magnitude range could be expected, and the earthquake had a 1-in-20 chance of “being followed by something even bigger. ”

She added that Searles Valley, the region of the epicenter, has a 1-in-10 chance of experiencing another Magnitude 7 event, but “that is a 9 in 10 chance that tonight’s M7.1 was the largest. ”

State authorities were already responding to assist in recovery from Thursday’s quake in Kern County. On Saturday morning, California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) declared a state of emergency for neighboring San Bernardino County, due to “widespread and significant damage,” according to his proclamation.

This photo was taken on 178 SW of Trona. The road is now closed for repairs. pic.twitter.com/TOuf6XlwgJ — USGS (@USGS) July 6, 2019

An early assessment from San Bernardino County Fire Department said that the earthquake caused homes to shift, foundations to crack, and gas leaks in some areas.

Friday’s earthquake was felt strongly about 125 miles southwest in Los Angeles, where the event rattled fans and players at Dodger Stadium. “I thought I was trippin’ for a second,” Dodgers pitcher Kenley Jansen told the Los Angeles Times. “I thought, ‘Am I trippin’ or am I getting sick or something?’ I ran into the training room [and asked], ‘Did y’all feel same thing I’m feeling?’ Next thing you know you see everything is shaking. Definitely not a fun moment. ”

Meanwhile, the San Diego Padres’s Eric Lauer kept pitching.

