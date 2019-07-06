Local fire officials responded to an explosion at a Florida shopping center on Saturday and said about 15 to 20 people were injured, two of them seriously.

The blast tore through The Fountains shopping center in Plantation, about six miles west of Fort Lauderdale. Live streams of the area showed part of a strip mall entirely torn away and windows blown out at an LA Fitness gym. Debris flew about 100 yards across the street, WJXT in Jacksonville reported.



A firefighter walks through the remains of a building after an explosion on Saturday, July 6, 2019, in Plantation, Fla. Several people were injured after a vacant pizza restaurant exploded in the South Florida shopping plaza Saturday, according to police. The restaurant was destroyed, and nearby businesses were damaged. (Brynn Anderson)

In video sent to WPLG in Miami, people inside LA Fitness, its windows blown out, evacuated as lights flash. The explosion happened across the street, WPLG reported.

All stores and businesses near The Fountains and Plantation Marketplace, another shopping center, were closed indefinitely, Plantation Police said on Twitter.

.@DavieFireRescue Responding to gas explosion near south university Dr. and Peters Road. Gathering more information now. @WPLGLocal10 pic.twitter.com/kQLSFaFT3e — Roy Ramos (@RRamosWPLG) July 6, 2019

This is a developing story and will be updated.

