Local fire officials responded to an explosion at a Florida shopping center on Saturday and said about 15 to 20 people were injured, two of them seriously.
The blast tore through The Fountains shopping center in Plantation, about six miles west of Fort Lauderdale. Live streams of the area showed part of a strip mall entirely torn away and windows blown out at an LA Fitness gym. Debris flew about 100 yards across the street, WJXT in Jacksonville reported.
In video sent to WPLG in Miami, people inside LA Fitness, its windows blown out, evacuated as lights flash. The explosion happened across the street, WPLG reported.
All stores and businesses near The Fountains and Plantation Marketplace, another shopping center, were closed indefinitely, Plantation Police said on Twitter.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
