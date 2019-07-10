

President Trump meets on Tuesday in the Oval Office with Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani. Trump took to Twitter on Tuesday night to assail consumers for shunning Home Depot following revelations about financial backing the company's co-founder has given to his presidential campaign. (Kevin Dietsch/Pool)

President Trump on Tuesday night came to the defense of Home Depot, calling those who choose not to shop at the home improvement retailer because of financial ties between its billionaire co-founder, Bernard Marcus, and his presidential campaign “vicious and totally crazed.”

He painted Marcus, 90, as a victim of left-wing Democrats wielding “one of their often used weapons.”

If boycotting is a tactic favored by the left, it is a predilection shared by Trump. As president and as a private person, he has repeatedly advised consumers to shun brands he says have slighted him personally, interfered with his agenda or harmed the national interest.

Among the companies he has targeted are Macy’s, which once carried his clothing line but abandoned him after he called Mexicans “rapists” in his campaign kick-off speech in 2015, and Apple, which he urged to hand over the cell phone information of the perpetrators of the 2015 shooting in San Bernardino, Calif. Last year, he celebrated plans to boycott Harley-Davidson when the motorcycle company said it would move some production overseas because of steel tariffs imposed by the president.

“I hope the boycott of @Macys continues forever,” Trump wrote in July 2015. “So many people are cutting up their cards. Macy’s stores suck and they are bad for U.S.A.”

He has also implored his Twitter followers to boycott Megyn Kelly’s show on Fox News and suggested that dropping AT&T could compel CNN to improve its coverage of him.

Trump’s criticism of Harley-Davidson and AT&T was especially notable because it was voiced while he was president rather than a private individual, thereby appearing to leverage the powers of his office against private companies.

He struck a different tone on Tuesday, saying it was unfair to penalize a company because one of its co-founders supported “your favorite President, Me!”

....to your favorite President, me! These people are vicious and totally crazed, but remember, there are far more great people (“Deplorables”) in this country, than bad. Do to them what they do to you. Fight for Bernie Marcus and Home Depot! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 10, 2019

More and more the Radical Left is using Commerce to hurt their “Enemy.” They put out the name of a store, brand or company, and ask their so-called followers not to do business there. They don’t care who gets hurt, but also don’t understand that two can play that game! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 10, 2019

Marcus, who retired as Home Depot’s chairman in 2002, said in a recent interview with the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that he planned to support the president’s reelection bid, after helping to bankroll his 2016 campaign, contributing more than $7 million, according to the Center for Responsive Politics.

The spotlight cast on Marcus and his political inclinations led to a call to boycott the company he co-founded in 1978, which operates more than 2,000 locations and takes in about $108 billion in annual sales. Consumers announced their dissatisfaction on social media with the rallying cry #BoycottHomeDepot.

“Not a carpet, or a washer, or a mousetrap from Home Depot. Not a dime of my money will go directly to re-electing the worst president ever,” one user wrote.

Among those who endorsed the boycott was Jon Cooper, who runs a group called the Democratic Coalition.

Trump had harsh words for these fair-weather customers while he hailed Marcus as “truly great” and “patriotic.”

Although he attacked those “using Commerce to hurt their ‘Enemy,’” Trump also seemed to acknowledge that he was not above such tactics, warning that “two can play that game.”

It was the kind of tit-for-tat rhetoric that regularly marks his Twitter fusillades, which announce his entrance into divisive cultural battles. The president has argued that Nike and the NFL would encounter “anger and boycotts” as long as they support players who kneel during the national anthem. Nike shares rose this week after it pulled shoes featuring a 13-star American flag associated with Betsy Ross following a complaint from Colin Kaepernick.

Meanwhile, a Home Depot spokesperson told MarketWatch that Marcus, who retired from the company more than 15 years ago, was not speaking on its behalf.

“In fact, as a standard practice, the company does not endorse presidential candidates,” the spokesperson said.