The National Hurricane Center predicts that Tropical Storm Barry will become the first hurricane of the season. We are following the storm’s path and the predicted arrival times of tropical-storm-force winds to the coast of Louisiana.

The storm may not reach hurricane strength, but strong winds, although worrisome, are not the main danger that Barry poses for Louisiana. Rainfall totals could add to 20 inches in some areas, which could trigger serious inland flooding.

Combined with storm surges and the already swollen Mississippi River, Barry could pose a serious danger to Louisiana and, particularly, the east coast of the state and New Orleans, which just faced a flash flood emergency Wednesday morning. The National Weather Service is predicting 10 feet or more of storm surge in some parts of Louisiana.

John Muyskens and Lauren Tierney contributed to this story.