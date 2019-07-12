

FILE - In this June 6, 2019 file photo, musician R. Kelly departs the Leighton Criminal Court building after pleading not guilty to 11 additional sex-related charges in Chicago. A U.S. Attorney?s office spokesman says Kelly was arrested Thursday night, July 11 on federal sex-crime charges in Chicago. (Amr Alfiky, File)

R&B singer R. Kelly was arrested Thursday night in Chicago on new federal sex crime charges, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Illinois told multiple media outlets early on Friday.

The 52-year-old artist, who was already facing charges at the state level for abuse and aggravated sexual assault, was taken into custody at 7 p.m. Thursday, the Associated Press reported, after a federal grand jury in Chicago returned a 13-count indictment that includes charges for child pornography and obstruction of justice. Details of the individual charges were not immediately available.

The entertainer’s legal troubles have mounted in recent months after a Lifetime docuseries, “Surviving R. Kelly,” brought renewed attention to decades worth of sexual misconduct allegations. In February, Kelly was charged with 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, each carrying a potential sentence of three to seven years in prison, and spent three days in Chicago’s Cook County Jail before being released on a $1 million bond.

The charges filed against Kelly by Cook County prosecutors allege that he sexually abused four women, three of whom were minors at the time, between 1998 and 2010. It wasn’t immediately clear if the new federal charges were related to those allegations.

Another 11 counts were added in May. Kelly has pleaded not guilty to all the state-level charges, and denied the allegations in an explosive March interview with “CBS This Morning” where he cursed, screamed, pounded his fists and cried, claiming that he had been “assassinated” and “buried alive” by his accusers.

Allegations that he sexually abused young girls have dogged Kelly, whose real name is Robert S. Kelly, for decades. In 2008, he stood trial for child pornography charges stemming from a video that was sent to the Chicago Sun-Times and allegedly showed him having sex with and urinating on an underage girl. The girl and her parents refused to testify, and Kelly was acquitted on all counts.

Heightened scrutiny following the release of the Lifetime documentary resulted in Kelly being dropped from his record label, and launched a movement, #MuteRKelly, which encouraged radio stations to stop playing the entertainer’s music. It also prompted authorities in Chicago to open new investigations into the sexual misconduct allegations, and plead for any potential victims to come forward.

“There is nothing to be done to investigate these allegations without the cooperation of both victims and witnesses,” Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx said at a news conference in January. “We cannot seek justice without you.”

It wasn’t immediately clear when Kelly would appear in court on the new charges.

