

Rains lightly soak the streets of Jackson Square Park in New Orleans, as the city awaits the arrival of Tropical Storm Barry. (Emily Kask for The Washington Post)

UPDATE: Hurricane Barry made landfall on Louisiana’s central coast Saturday afternoon, but quickly weakened back to a tropical storm. It still brings the threat of flooding rains and what the National Hurricane Center called a “life-threatening storm surge.”

A hurricane warning is in effect for much of the central and eastern coast of Louisiana, with tropical storm warnings covering most of the rest of the state’s coastline.

The Mississippi River is expected to crest at 17.1 feet, lower than previously predicted.

Barry could dump up to 25 inches of rain in parts of eastern Louisiana and southwest Mississippi.

NEW ORLEANS — Hurricane Barry weakened to a tropical storm after breaching the Louisiana coast Saturday afternoon, but the tempest still has the potential to linger and drop more than a foot of rain onto the wary residents of this already waterlogged state.

“We are not, in any way, out of the woods,” New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell (D) said at a news briefing.

While many people along the coast either evacuated or sheltered in place, weather conditions in New Orleans were less harsh than expected. Focus on the potential storm damage shifted from the Big Easy to the many other parts of Louisiana where rivers flow through this low-lying state.

“The Mississippi is [the river] that’s levee’d and doesn’t pose a threat,” said Louisiana Gov. JohnBel Edwards at his afternoon news conference. “Every other river poses a threat to flooding.”

The combination of storm surge and heavy rains is threatening the entire Mississippi Delta and inland areas. Near Baton Rouge, the Comite River is expected to crest higher than it did during the destructive floods of 2016.

While the Mississippi River is not expected to top the levees around New Orleans, as some had feared earlier in the week, Cantrell warned residents that up to 20 inches of rain could still fall before the storm passes. She said Mobile, Ala., had rainfall rates as high as 4 inches per hour this morning and that downpours could pivot into New Orleans on Saturday afternoon.

Authorities have propositioned boats and high-water vehicles across the city, Cantrell said. The Louisiana National Guard also has about 3,800 guardsmen and airmen stationed across the state to handle emergencies.

Cantrell asked residents to remain sheltered in their homes throughout the weekend.

Crews are closely monitoring 72,000 storm drains across the city, and officials with the Sewerage and Water Board, which maintains the pumps that help push water out of New Orleans, said the pumps have been working well. The levees also have been performing as expected.

“There are no threats to the levee system,” said Lt. Col. Thomas Sears, deputy commander of the Army Corps of Engineers News Orleans District, which built the city’s 133-mile hurricane protection system.

New Orleans, much of which sits below sea level, is counting on the levees along the river to protect it, and forecasts indicated that the water would not threaten the city’s system. Forecasts now call for a maximum crest of 17 feet, which would keep the water level three feet below the levees’ lowest points.

The flooding rain to come is expected to do the most severe damage.

New Orleans officials expressed confidence in the $14 billion flood-mitigation system built to protect the city after Katrina, which killed more than 1,800 people in 2005. For the first time in the history of the new flood-protection system, every floodgate has been closed.

Beyond New Orleans, the threat from the rivers remains quite real. Water was overtopping a back levee in Plaquemines Parish, south of New Orleans, on Saturday morning, according to the parish’s emergency preparedness office. The office said the overtopping could cause Highway 23 to take on water and prevent evacuations nearby.

The levee, at Myrtle Grove and Pointe Celeste, was one of two or three levees in the parish that were not raised after Hurricane Katrina, according to Chip Kline, chairman of the state’s Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority.

In areas downriver from New Orleans, closer to the Louisiana coast, rescue operations were already underway early Saturday. The U.S. Coast Guard deployed a helicopter and a safety boat to help 11 people who reported being caught in their flooded homes on the Isle de Jean Charles, about 45 miles south of New Orleans, Petty Officer Lexie Preston told The Washington Post. The flooding reached “roof level” in parts of the area, Preston said.

Though Barry reached Category 1 hurricane strength — with sustained winds just above 75 mph — before downgrading to a tropical storm, the storm is not expected to bring catastrophic winds as it moves inward. Edwards warned residents nevertheless to expect extended power outages.

“I also want to caution everybody: This is just the beginning,” Edwards said Saturday at the press briefing.

In Terrebonne Parish on Saturday, officials implemented a mandatory evacuation order for people south of Falgout Canal, where water was overtopping a levee. Louisiana officials said 315 people slept at 28 shelters across the state on Friday night.

On Saturday morning, New Orleans woke up wondering where the storm was as weather conditions turned out to be far less severe than predicted. Though scattered rain showers passed through the city, the heavy rain bands that many feared could bring life-threatening flooding have so far remain parked to the east, along the coast of Mississippi and Alabama.

A dimmed morning sun at times poked through the clouds over the Crescent City. Many stores and businesses remain closed, but the relatively calm weather conditions drew dog walkers and joggers out of their homes, while some residents even crowded back into neighborhood bars that are staying open through the storm.

“I guess we are blessed,” said James Fagan, 56, who rode his bicycle to a local convenience store. “I kept waking up to be in the middle of a hurricane, and it hasn’t happened yet . . . But it certainly is better that it didn’t hit.”

Weather forecasters warned that New Orleans’s luck might not hold throughout the day, as heavy rain still threatens the city into Sunday. But on Friday night, the National Weather Service said the risk of major flooding along the Mississippi River had significantly diminished after it crested earlier and lower than predicted.

All flights into and out of Louis Armstrong New Orleans International airport were canceled Saturday.

With Uber and Lyft halting service on Saturday, taxi driver Harold Nolan was able to make a lot of money. Nolan, who has been driving a taxi for 30 years, said many tourists saw the calm weather conditions and dashed to the airport to try to catch flights, without realizing they had been canceled.

“People had reservations to leave, and the airlines didn’t inform them well enough to know that their flights had been canceled until they got to the airport,” said Nolan, 70. “And then they got there, and it was chaos because there wasn’t enough taxis to service the people trying to get out here.”

Despite pocketing hundreds of dollars in just a few hours, Nolan said he’s relieved that the worse effects of the storm appear to have bypassed the city. But Nolan is angered at the news media, saying he and other longtime New Orleans residents could sense days ago that weather forecasters were needlessly “hyping” the storm.

“I think a lot of the media overplayed this,” Nolan said. “I just can’t see that they didn’t see that this storm was going to bypass most of New Orleans, even if it is wreaking havoc on other parts of Louisiana right now.”

Mark Johnson, 52, was also thankful Saturday morning that heavy rain had not materialized. Johnson is homeless and spent the night huddled on a crate near New Orleans’s Bywater neighborhood. As he sipped a small bottle of gin at 7:30 a.m. while listening to soul music on his smartphone, Johnson said a “little bit of wind and rain” wasn’t about to disrupt his plan to enjoy the day.

But Johnson said the storm has brought back some memories of Katrina, when he said he lived just eight blocks from a levee breach. As water swept him out of his house, Johnson recalls climbing up an oak tree onto a roof. He said he waited on the roof for two days until a boat rescued him.

“I survived that, I can survive this,” Johnson said. “I can survive anything.”

The city got a preview of Barry’s potential aftermath on Wednesday when flash floods inundated parts of the city.

New Orleans resident Matt Gibson has lived in the city for seven years and has never evacuated for a storm, until now. Like many others, he didn’t want to risk flooding his car after it narrowly escaped a dousing on Wednesday.

“Honestly, this was a purely financial decision,” he said Friday. “To me, it’s just not worth the risk.”

At a news conference midday Friday, Cantrell said based on current weather forecasts, Barry probably did not require a mandatory evacuation order of the city. But even if it had, the city would not have had enough time to undertake a mandatory evacuation, she said.

Under a joint plan among city, state and federal agencies after Hurricane Katrina in 2005, it takes about 60 hours to evacuate New Orleans. The plan requires the marshaling of military and civilian aircraft, 750 charter buses, Amtrak and the contraflow of major highways.

With the current storm system, Cantrell said the city “was behind hour 60 when we got wind of this track.”

President Trump has declared a federal emergency for Louisiana. At his Friday news conference, Edwards, the governor, urged caution, emphasizing the importance of preplanning and that the threat is statewide.

“Be where you want to be, and have what you need to have,” Edwards said. The rain “remains a very significant threat.”

Officials dispelled the notion that opening the giant spillways — the Morganza 300 miles upstream and the Bonnet Carre just outside the city — might have lowered river levels in time to avert the threats. They said those are prolonged operations that would have minimal benefits and might cause new problems.

Kevin McAleenan, acting secretary for the Department of Homeland Security, was involved in coordinating the Katrina response, and he said the threat “weighs heavily on me.”

DHS issued a statement saying that during the storm “there will be no immigration enforcement initiatives associated with evacuations or sheltering related to the storm, except in the event of a serious public safety threat.”

The National Hurricane Center issued hurricane warnings for the Louisiana coast from Intracoastal City to Grand Isle. A storm-surge warning went into effect for areas outside of the levee system in Orleans Parish, where a surge between three to six feet is possible.

Decisions to order evacuations are complex, experts say, based not only on technical information about the impact of an impending storm, but also on the need to coordinate with other communities that might be at risk.

Individuals also have to weigh their personal circumstances, such as whether they have elderly relatives or can’t manage in the event of a power outage, said Tricia Wachtendorf, director of the Disaster Research Center at the University of Delaware. It is important for officials to coordinate their messaging across many platforms, she said.

At the Hartley/Vey Park in southern Baton Rouge on Friday, cars lined up one after another to fill sandbags with sand that wasn’t there. Many residents recalled Katrina’s shocking power and the 2016 floods, when a no-name storm took Louisianans by surprise.

“After being in Katrina, you realize it’s better to be prepared,” said Tennell Bell, 36, who came to fill sandbags to keep her back door from flooding the house.

Bell’s son, Adonis Dunbar, was a child when Katrina hit and doesn’t remember much. But Dunbar, now 18, said he takes Barry seriously.

When a dump truck finally arrived with sand and city workers handed out white sandbags, Dunbar filled enough for his family. Then he filled more for anyone who needed help.

Wayne and Fay Sims savored Dunbar’s kindness. Wayne Sims loaded the sandbags into their vehicle and handed Dunbar a folded $10 bill.

“You didn’t have to,” Dunbar told him.

“I wanted to,” Sims said.

In the St. Roch neighborhood of New Orleans, Ebony Sims said she doesn’t fault city leaders for not issuing an evacuation order. Doing so, she said, could have further undermined residents’ faith in the city’s flood defenses.

For now, Sims said even filling a sandbag can help to calm residents’ frayed nerves.

“Sometimes, you just have to stand up for yourself and your neighbors,” Sims said as she watched her neighbors dig into a half-ton of sand. “And that is what this. We want to feel like we are taking care of each other, and being looked out for. Just in case.”

In the Lower Ninth Ward neighborhood, Glenda Stone, 61, said she is “tired of running” from possible hurricanes.

Stone said she keeps hearing conflicting information about the possible intensity of the rain and wind, and she is skeptical that city leaders and weather forecasters have enough information to make life-or-death decisions about evacuating.

So Stone, who was dislodged from her house for three years after Katrina, said she has decided to just stay and communicate with someone she does trust.

“I’m going to pray,” said Stone, pointing to the sky. “I just hope that man up there understands I’m sick of running, and I’m just tired.”

Sellers and Iati reported from Washington. Ashley Cusick and Jacqueline Kantor in New Orleans, Nick Miroff in McAllen, Tex., and Morgan Krakow and Jason Samenow in Washington contributed to this report.