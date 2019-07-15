

The Statue of Liberty is a symbol of the country's traditional attitude toward immigrants. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

President Trump on Sunday attacked four freshman members of Congress on Twitter, telling them to “go back” to the “totally broken and crime infested places from which they came.”

Despite widespread condemnation, the president doubled down on his stance Monday at a White House event.

“It doesn’t concern me because many people agree with me,” Trump said. “They want to leave, they can leave.”

The Washington Post wants to hear from you: Has someone ever made you feel like an outsider in the United States? If you responded, what did you say? If you didn’t, what do you wish you or others around you would have said?

We set up a voice mail box for you to share your responses. To leave us a message, call 202-642-1627‬. As an alternative to leaving a voice mail, you can record a voice memo on your phone and email it to comments@washpost.com with the subject line “America Voice Mail.”

What will The Post do with my voice mail?

We may publish some of the messages at a later date. A reporter might contact you with additional questions.

Who is listening to the voice mails before they’re published?

Reporters in our newsroom. The phone number and information you provide will be used only for this project.

Are there rules or recommendations for leaving a voice mail?

There are no rules, but the voice mail box stores messages only up to three minutes long. We recommend starting the call with your name, age and hometown before getting into your experience.

If The Post publishes my voice mail, will you include my name?

Yes, if we do publish your response, we’ll include your name, age and hometown. If you have concerns about publishing your name, please let us know.

Thanks in advance for leaving a message. We’re listening in.