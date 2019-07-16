

An alligator floats in the Humboldt Park Lagoon on July 9 in Chicago. (Armando L. Sanchez/Chicago Tribune/AP)

The alligator first appeared in the water on the morning of July 9, interrupting a Sweet 16 birthday photo shoot in the middle of Chicago’s Humboldt Park.

It was first spotted lurking near the lagoon boathouse, its spiky head bobbing in the surface, so out of place that onlookers had to squint their eyes to make sure it wasn’t an illusion or a log. “We thought, ‘No way.’ We thought it would be a toy or something,” the birthday photographer, Ren Horst-Ruiz, told Block Club Chicago, a neighborhood news outlet whose initial report on the gator sent the city into a frenzy.

Soon, dozens of joggers and dog walkers and curious Chicagoans arrived on the banks of the lagoon for their chance to see the unusual visitor. Thousands of Block Club Chicago readers voted to name it “Chance the Snapper,” gaining the approval of the city’s Grammy Award-winning hip-hop artist Chance the Rapper. Fans watched as “Alligator Bob” — a volunteer with the Chicago Herpetological Society called in for help — laid traps stocked with chicken drumsticks and rats and fish, periodically venturing out into the water in his canoe to search for the gator.

But Chance the Snapper wasn’t interested in Bob’s bait — and has now managed to evade capture for a full week while attaining celebrity status, already on T-shirts and in song lyrics, as fans root for his survival in the most unlikely habitat. City officials announced Sunday they were closing the entire east side of Humboldt Park to rid the lagoon of all the gawking onlookers and reporters, saying that the fawning attention has probably scared the gator into hiding.

Now, as Chance has not been seen by authorities since early Thursday, officials have hired a new gator tracker from Florida to fly in and finish where Alligator Bob left off. The new expert in humanely capturing alligators, Frank Robb, has asked for peace and quiet as he works, said Chicago Animal Care and Control Executive Director Kelley Gandurski.

“We are just letting the lagoon calm down,” Gandurski told reporters during a news conference Monday night. “What he wants to focus on now is letting the animal relax and decompress because we do think that all the crowds and all the commotion might have altered his behavior. He’s in hiding. So we wanted to pull everything artificial out of the lagoon — let him decompress.”

It remains unclear how Chance the Snapper got to Humboldt Park. But last week, Alligator Bob — who has declined to give his last name for privacy reasons — said the most likely explanation was that the gator had been someone’s illegal pet, and that the owner dumped it in the water. The gator is believed to be between four and five feet long, but not a threat to humans since it’s probably not used to living in the wild. In this new and foreign habitat, Alligator Bob said, the alligator is probably “scared out of its wits.”

“The owner might have taken him out of a bathtub, grabbed him, tied him in a knot, threw him in a blanket, put him in a box, brought him here and dumped him,” he said. “So he’s in shock already. He’s been handcuffed and arrested and dumped in an empty pond.”

Down at the lagoon last week, everyone from teens on bikes to elderly men in wheelchairs could be seen idling along the shores, hoisting cellphone cameras as they looked for Chance or, at least, Alligator Bob. One man tried to attract the alligator by reeling a rotisserie chicken over a bridge on his fishing pole, to no avail. A police officer played the “Jaws” theme song from his police cruiser, amusing the people lining the shore. A Latin musician composed a song called “El Cocodrilo de Humboldt Park 2019.” The craze over the instantly beloved animal recalled last year’s frenzy over New York’s “hot duck,” a rare, colorful Mandarin duck who appeared out of nowhere in Central Park, attracting hundreds of people.

And just like the duck, before long, Chance had his own Twitter accounts, where he spent his time poking fun at Alligator Bob for failing to capture him.

“Gator Bob is giving up and I’m not surprised,” the fake alligator wrote in one tweet, linking to a Chicago Tribune article quoting the volunteer as saying, “We’re open to suggestions.”

Day 4 and I’m still on the run pic.twitter.com/Li7oo5FxoY — Humboldt Park Gator (@ParkGator) July 12, 2019

Within hours of the first sightings of Chance, Alligator Bob and Chicago conservation officers began looking for him by scoping out the area of the lagoon near the boathouse where the alligator was first spotted. The hope was that, if his owner had dumped him there, he would be most likely to return in search of food, like a dog waiting at the door for its owner to come home. “We’re hoping he smells the chicken,” Bob said on Facebook Live on Wednesday — but nothing appeared to be working. In an interview with Block Club Chicago, he compared searching for the alligator to “looking for a baseball bat that’s floating in the water some place that can submerge every time you look at it.”

By Wednesday, as all the bait remained untouched, authorities assumed Chance just didn’t want it, perhaps because he was feeling too scared to eat.

“If he was fed well before he was dropped into the lagoon, he doesn’t have to eat for several weeks or even months,” Gandurski said Monday. “They’re highly resilient creatures. They’ve been around for millions of years. They can hunker down anywhere, and he may not need to eat for a while. He may not be hungry, and he may be very nervous. He may not want to eat.”

Gandurski said all of the traps have since been pulled from the water. The new gator tracker, Robb, arrived Sunday and began by surveying the area and searching for alligator tracks and tail drag lines on the shore, she said. His credentials are unclear, but Gandurski said he is a native Floridian who “has a special understanding of how the alligator thinks and where he might be.”

A spokesman for the Chicago Police Department confirmed to The Washington Post late Monday that police are investigating how the alligator got there but have yet to find any suspects.

Alligator Bob did not have kind words for the supposed perpetrator, whomever he or she may be. In an interview with Block Club Chicago, Bob said he would “call the person who did it ignorant and stupid.”

“These things get to 10 to 12 feet long. And they live 70 to 80 years just like a human being. And what do you do with that?” he said. “That’s something you have to realize.”

Once captured, the gator will be turned over to a sanctuary or zoo where Chance can have a permanent home, authorities said.