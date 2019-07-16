

Demonstrators cover their mouths with duct tape, reading "resignation" in Spanish, during a protest calling for the resignation of Governor Ricardo Rossello in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on Monday, July 15, 2019. Photographer: Gabriella N. Baez/Bloomberg (Gabriella N. Baez/Bloomberg)

Protests demanding the immediate resignation of Puerto Rico governor Ricardo A. Rosselló erupted for a third day Monday night, with police in riot gear creating a human barricade outside of the governor’s mansion and launching tear gas and pepper spray into the crowd.

Demonstrations began after hundreds of pages from a private group chat between the 40-year-old governor and nine confidants leaked Saturday, exposing a profanity-riddled conversation.

The newest scandal — which has been called “Chatgate” or “Rickyleaks” — led several country officials to pull their support for Rosselló and comes days after the FBI arrested two former officials on corruption charges for the misuse of $15.5 million in federal funding between 2017 and 2019.

The misogynistic chat, stored on the encrypted messaging app Telegram, used racial and homophobic slurs and included derogatory comments about Rosselló’s political rivals.

There are crude comments directed at a federal control board overseeing Puerto Rico’s financial crisis, singer Ricky Martin’s sexuality and former New York City Council speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito.

Former chief fiscal officer Sobrino complained about San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz in the leaked conversations, according to CNN. After saying he would like to shoot her, Rosselló replied, “You’d be doing me a grand favor.”



A demonstrator raises his arms as a fire burns in a street during a protest calling for the resignation of Governor Ricardo Rossello in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on Monday, July 15, 2019. Photographer: Gabriella N. Baez/Bloomberg (Gabriella N. Baez/Bloomberg)



Mandatory Credit: Photo by THAIS LLORCA/EPA-EFE/REX (10337392h) Protesters demand the resignation of the governor of Puerto Rico, Ricardo Rosello, during a protest in San Juan, Puerto Rico, 15 July 2019. (Thais Llorca/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)



Citizens riot near the executive mansion demanding the resignation of Gov. Ricardo Rossello, in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Monday, July 15, 2019. (Carlos Giusti)



Citizens riot near the executive mansion demanding the resignation of Gov. Ricardo Rossello, in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Monday, July 15, 2019. (Carlos Giusti)

In the Telegram group were Luis Rivera Marín, Rosselló’s secretary of state; Christian Sobrino, the one-time chief fiscal officer who sat on the board managing Puerto Rico’s fiscal crisis; Carlos Bermúdez, a former communications aide; Edwin Miranda, a communications consultant; Interior Secretary Ricardo Llerandi; Public Affairs Secretary Anthony Maceira and Elías Sánchez, who once worked on the board overseeing the country’s bankruptcy.

Of the men, Rivera Marín, Sobrino, Bermúdez and Miranda have resigned or been fired and Llerandi has tendered his resignation.

Mark-Viverito has traveled to Puerto Rico to join demonstrators calling for his resignation.

Other Puerto Rican artists — like Lin Manuel Miranda and Benito A. Martínez Ocasio, known Bad Bunny — have voiced their support of the protests.

[FBI makes arrests in Puerto Rico corruption scandal, prompting calls for governor’s ouster and concerns about billions in storm aid]

According to CNN, the first lady, Beatriz Rosselló, defended her husband in a letter to the nation, claiming that he “made a mistake, he recognized it, and immediately apologized for it."

Late Monday, Rosselló released a statement saying he respected the protests and was taking their message into account.

[Puerto Rico corruption scandal ripples through Washington as White House, Congress call for greater spending scrutiny]



Police units launch tear gas to control several riots near the executive mansion while demonstrators demand the resignation of Gov. Ricardo Rossello, in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Monday, July 15, 2019. (Carlos Giusti)



Police stand guard during a protest calling for the resignation of Governor Ricardo Rossello in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on Monday, July 15, 2019. Photographer: Gabriella N. Baez/Bloomberg (Gabriella N. Baez/Bloomberg)



Demonstrators hold up signs during a protest calling for the resignation of Governor Ricardo Rossello in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on Monday, July 15, 2019. Photographer: Gabriella N. Baez/Bloomberg (Gabriella N. Baez/Bloomberg)

