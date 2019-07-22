San Juan, Puerto Rico ⁠ — Puerto Ricans are filing into the streets for a massive planned protest, paralyzing a major San Juan highway in an islandwide demonstration to demand that their governor must go.

The embattled Puerto Rican leader has refused to resign after more than a week of growing protests in the U.S. territory’s capital city. Ricardo Rosselló, 40, a Democrat and member of the island’s statehood party, said Sunday he would not seek reelection in 2020 and would step down from his role as head of the party.



People chant slogans as they wave Puerto Rican flags during ongoing protests calling for the resignation of Governor Ricardo Rossello in San Juan, Puerto Rico July 22, 2019. REUTERS/Marco Bello (Marco Bello/Reuters)

But the announcement did nothing to assuage Puerto Ricans incensed by a leaked series of group-chat messages in which Rosselló and his closest collaborators denigrated their opponents, insulted women and gay people, made light of Hurricane Maria’s dead and revealed potentially criminal behavior by his administration.

Leaders of the Puerto Rico House of Representatives are exploring the possibility of impeachment, but it is not clear when or if proceedings will take place. Rosselló said he respects the process and welcomes the inquiry. The Secretary of State is the next in line, but the governor has yet to fill the vacancy left by Luis Rivera Marin, who resigned earlier this month because of his role in the embarrassing content leaked from the Telegram messaging app.

But residents of the archipelago are growing impatient.

Today’s demonstration could represent the largest mobilization in the history of Puerto Rico, a colony the United States acquired during the Spanish-American War of 1898. The island has been a self-governing territory since 1952 with the adoption of their Constitution a few years after residents elected their first native-born governor.

