

The "Pink Lady Bandit" has been robbing banks along the East Coast. (FBI)

She has robbed multiple banks in several states along the East Coast, armed with notes demanding money from tellers — and, the authorities say, a pink handbag.

The FBI is offering a reward worth up to $10,000 for help capturing the “Pink Lady Bandit,” as the agency is calling her, for her distinctive accessory. The mysterious woman has robbed at least four banks along a 665-mile stretch over the span of a week, traveling from Pennsylvania to Delaware to North Carolina, according to an FBI “Wanted” poster.

Authorities have not said whether she is carrying a weapon.

In two of her robberies, the Pink Lady Bandit has worn yoga pants, a tank top and a navy baseball cap along with her signature bag, authorities say.

Another picture from the FBI shows her in what appears to be a striped Aeropostale shirt; in the latest photo, from a Friday robbery at a BB&T bank in Hamlet, N.C., she is seen wearing polka dots and a cap. In all four alleged heists, she also has on sunglasses.

The pink handbag, though, is absent from all photos released by the FBI.

The FBI says the culprit is Hispanic or white, is around 130 pounds and 5-foot-2 to 5-foot-4.

Her heists began July 20 at Orrstown Bank in Carlisle, Pa, according to the agency. Three days later, she was robbing M&T Bank in Rehoboth Beach, nearly 200 miles away. The next day, she was 300 miles south, holding up a Southern Bank in Ayden, N.C., according to authorities.

Then, on Saturday, the FBI announced that Pink Lady Bandit had “struck again” on Friday, in Hamlet.

The agency is asking anyone with information to contact one of their offices or the closest American embassy or consulate. “Help us identify her and get her into custody safely,” the agency tweeted.

The #PinkLadyBandit struck again in NC. She hit a bank in Hamlet yesterday. The #FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000. The same suspect has robbed banks in at least 3 states. @FBIPhiladelphia @FBIBaltimore Help us identify her and get her into custody safely. pic.twitter.com/H8fOAjoaeg — FBI Charlotte (@FBICharlotte) July 27, 2019

