The erstwhile candidate for governor smiled broadly in his mug shot.

It was the grin of a man confident he’d beat the case. But just hours after posting bail, Christopher Barnett was locked up again.

The two unrelated arrests — one for shooting with intent to kill and another for threatening violence in a lengthy blog post about mass shootings — mark a bizarre and dramatic chapter in Barnett’s story, that of a political newcomer who in 2018 hoped to become Oklahoma’s first openly gay Republican governor. Barnett is now in the Tulsa County jail, being held without bond as he campaigns for his innocence. On Thursday, he pleaded not guilty to both felony charges.



Booking photo for Christopher Barnett. (Tulsa County Sheriff's Office via AP)

Barnett’s trouble began last week, when a man approached his home, trying to serve him legal papers. Video of the encounter, which Barnett’s lawyers shared with The Washington Post, shows the process server standing at Barnett’s front door.

There is no audio, but he appears to be speaking with someone inside the house. The process server, who hasn’t been publicly identified, pulls out a folded piece of paper and waves it at the door as the two parties continue talking. He turns to leave. The process server is halfway across Barnett’s lawn when he faces the house again and appears to call out.

Then a shot is fired, smoke drifts toward the camera and the process server doubles over, stumbles away and drops the paper.

In interviews with local media, Barnett said he was acting in self-defense. On his now-deactivated Facebook page, he wrote, “My life was in danger. I feared for my life. I shot him to protect myself and my family. No regrets.”

Barnett told the TV station KTUL that, as the process server was leaving, he noticed the man had a gun.

“He goes to turn around and he pulls his gun on me,” Barnett said.

Court documents show that the process server did have a firearm, but he said he never used it. A police analysis of the surveillance footage corroborated that statement, and the video Barnett’s legal team released confirms that. The only thing visible in the process server’s hands as he’s shot is a piece of paper.

Yet, in the KTUL interview, Barnett maintained that “this guy was going to kill me,” and said “I’m going to stand my ground.” In court, this was also Barnett’s argument, and he asked for immunity under the state’s “Stand Your Ground” law.

But a Tulsa Police detective testified he had “identified inconsistencies in the Defendant’s verbal version of the shooting facts versus the recordings provided to the Court,” a judge’s order stated. “He referenced numerous troubling communications of the Defendant leading up to the shooting as significant ‘red flags.’”

Police said Barnett has a history of making threatening statements like, “The only good process server is a dead process server.” He has also Googled the legality of killing a process server on his property, they said.

Authorities said the man, who was hit in the elbow, was in good condition and recovering at a hospital.

Barnett, who runs a marijuana growing facility, posted his $75,000 bail on July 25, the morning after he was arrested for the shooting. That night, he was arrested again. This time, for allegedly threatening the University of Tulsa, where his husband was once a student, and two of its professors.

One of the threats, posted to a website Barnett operates called Transparency for Oklahomans, concerns a hypothetical mass shooting at a college-football game. The page is titled “How would Chris Barnett take down TU?” and begins, “The best way to get a message across is violence. ... you need a large amount of deaths."

Beneath a disclaimer — “This is all hypothetical and not a threat and of course will never happen, but it’ll drive the far left crazy so here it goes” — the post lists 22 steps for carrying out large-scale violence, peppering in profanity and cruel, sexual language.

“Wait for football season to come, start getting every single AR-15 put into place on the highest floor,” the post reads. “Rig up a system that will fire all of the guns at once. ... When football season starts, wait until almost half time or when everyone is leaving the game. When people start to flood the gates to leave, the automatic system built starts firing.”

In court this week, Barnett’s lawyers argued that his blog posts were protected under his First Amendment rights to free speech, the Tulsa World reported. He also filed motions asserting that other judges have reviewed his comments and found they weren’t illegal.

The preliminary hearing for both cases — the threats and the shooting, which resulted in one count of assault and battery with a deadly weapon — is scheduled for Aug. 26. A judge set Barnett’s bond at $1 million last week, but reconsidered on Monday and decided to hold him without bond after watching the video footage.

It’s not Barnett’s only legal battle. He is part of a pending lawsuit against the University of Tulsa. He and his husband, George “Trey” Barnett III, claim that the university unfairly dismissed Trey Barnett and didn’t allow him a hearing to defend himself from allegations of online harassment. Barnett, who was not a student, took responsibility for the offending Facebook posts, yet his then-fiance was dismissed anyway.

Barnett has used his Transparency for Oklahomans site to rail against those he holds responsible for that decision. He has also claimed that he’s the victim of a vast conspiracy, something he echoed in the several interviews he gave last week between jail stints.

He declared his innocence, and said he was confident he’d be exonerated. It’s why, perhaps, he put on a wide smile for the booking room cameras.

“Why am I smiling?” he said, responding to a question from a KTUL reporter. “I’ve got beautiful teeth and I have no reason not to smile. Why in the world are you going to take a picture and not smile?”

He also used his hours of freedom to make an announcement. Even though his last political campaign ended in disappointment — he received just over one percent of votes cast in the gubernatorial primary and finished third to last in a field of 10 — he said he just decided he’d run for U.S. Senate in 2020.

“I have a war campaign chest of $25 million,” he told the TV station. “And I intend to win this next election.”

