Authorities warned of an active shooter in the area of Cielo Vista Mall in El Paso on Saturday afternoon.

City police said at 11:03 a.m. local time that people should avoid the area of Hawkins and Gateway East boulevards, adding that the “scene is still active.” The department said in another tweet at 11:09 a.m. that the shooter remained active.

The Post could not immediately reach El Paso police for more information.

Reports of a shooter disrupted a town hall that Rep. Veronica Escobar (D-Tex.) was hosting at Coronado High School, about 15 miles away from the mall.

A Facebook Live broadcast of the event showed Escobar being approached by two individuals. After a brief conversation, she told the crowd that the event would have to be cleared due to an active shooter.

She clarified that the attack was occurring at Cielo Vista rather than at the school, as people murmured.

“Sorry, sorry, sorry," she said. "I apologize. Let’s take a deep breath. We’ve been asked by law enforcement to just send everybody home. I’m so sorry we have to end this early. Thank you all for coming. Please be safe.”

