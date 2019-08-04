Nine people were killed in Dayton, Ohio, when a gunman opened fire early Sunday at a bar. Here are the stories of the victims.

We’ll continue to update these profiles as we learn more.

Megan K. Betts, 22

Megan K. Betts spent the last couple months of her life as a tour guide helping visitors explore the wilds of Montana, said her former supervisor at the Missoula Smokejumper Visitor Center.

Betts, 22, whose brother Connor Betts is the suspect in the Dayton shooting, scored the summer internship through a program run by the nonprofit Student Conservation Association, according to Daniel Cottrell, the manager at the visitor center, an outpost of the U.S. Forest Service. She was there from roughly the middle of May to July.

Cottrell said Megan Betts was a “very positive person.” She earned a reputation for competence and was well-liked by her peers, according to Cottrell. She also loved exploring new places, he said, especially Montana and its local culture.

"We really enjoyed the time that she spent working here for us. She was full of life and really passionate,” Cottrell told The Washington Post. “She was a very caring individual.”

Cottrell said he never discussed her brother Connor with Megan Betts. But she seemed close to her family, Cottrell said.

When Megan Betts left the job in Montana, Cottrell said, her mother drove to pick her up.

“I’m just sad,” Cottrell said of the Dayton shooting. “I am just frustrated these things keep happening in this country.”

— Hannah Natanson

Monica E. Brickhouse, 39

Nicholas P. Cumer, 25

Nicholas P. Cumer, 25, was a graduate student in the master of cancer care program at St. Francis University in Pennsylvania. He was in Dayton interning as a trainer for the Maple Tree Cancer Alliance, a cancer-treatment center, according to a statement from the organization on Facebook.

Cumer was one week away from completing his internship, the statement, said, and the organization had offered him a full-time job running one of its new offices. The organization wrote that two other employees were injured in the shooting.

“Nick is remembered for his hard work and dedication to Maple Tree," the statement said. "He loved his patients and served them well, with a loving and caring spirit. He continuously went above and beyond our expectations and worked with a high level of excellence.”

Cumer dedicated his life to caring for others, the Rev. Malachi Van Tassell, president of St. Francis University, wrote in a statement. Earlier this year, Cumer was recognized by the school for completing more than 100 hours of community service. He was also a graduate assistant with the university’s marching band.

— Rebecca Tan

Derrick R. Fudge, 57

Thomas J. McNichols, 25

Lois L. Oglesby, 27

Saeed Saleh, 38

Logan M. Turner, 30

Beatrice N. Warren-Curtis, 36