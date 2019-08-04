At least 20 people were killed when a gunman opened fire Saturday at a Walmart and shopping center in El Paso. Here are the stories of the victims.

We’ll continue to update these profiles as we learn more.

Jordan Anchondo, 25

For Jordan and Andre Anchondo of El Paso, Saturday was meant to be a day of celebration.

The couple had just marked their first wedding anniversary, according to Andre’s older brother, Tito Anchondo. Their oldest daughter was turning 6, Tito Anchondo said, and the couple was ready to show off their new house. Friends and family were invited to a big party on Saturday, but the Anchondos never made it.

On Saturday, after dropping the 6-year-old off at cheerleading practice, the Anchondos headed with their infant son to a Walmart for school supplies and party decorations. There, a gunman opened fire, killing 25-year-old Jordan, according to Tito Anchondo and a report from the Associated Press. As of Sunday morning, Tito said, Andre was still missing.

The moment he heard about the shooting, Tito Anchondo began calling his brother and sister-in-law but got no response. Several hours later, he received a call from authorities, who asked him to identify Jordan. He said he rushed to the hospital with the rest of his family to find Jordan, who had died, and his infant nephew, who survived but had several broken bones. Andre was not there.

“Right now, we’re just trying to figure out if he’s dead or alive,” Tito Anchondo said from his parents’ home in El Paso, where the family gathered Sunday. “We’re desperate to know what happened to my brother."

Andre, 24, had just started to turn his life around, the brother said. The El Paso native had been in a rut for a few years, but that changed when he met Jordan.

“She was his support system,” Tito said. “When he met Jordan, it gave him more reason to get on track with his life. He got his life in order.”

In 2018, Andre left the family auto-repair business to set up his own shop, Andre House of Granite and Stone. Business for his brother has been good, Tito said.

In his free time, Andre works to build a house for his young family, laboring under the Texas sun hours at a time to get everything just right.

Jordan was a stay-at-home mother of three, Tito said: The 6-year-old and 1-year-old daughters were from earlier relationships, and she had the 2-month-old with Andre. Jordan’s sister, Leta Jamrowski, told the Associated Press that based on the baby’s injuries, it appeared that Jordan died while trying to shield the baby from the shooter.

“There are three children now who are going to be left without a mom, and if [Andre’s] alive, he’s going to be the only one to take care of them,” Tito said. “We’re angry, we’re sad. There’s disbelief. There are just no words.”

— Rebecca Tan