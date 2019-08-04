EL PASO — Officials continued searching Sunday for answers after a gunman killed 20 people and wounded dozens more at a shopping center here, even as authorities responded to another mass shooting in Ohio.

The shooting at a Walmart and shopping center in western Texas, not far from the border with Mexico, sparked panic, grief and a sprawling investigation, as yet another public place was terrorized by a hail of bullets. The chaotic but grimly familiar scene of terror here was followed just hours later by a late-night shooting rampage in Dayton, Ohio, during which nine people were slain, officials said.

In El Paso and beyond, law enforcement authorities have delved into the background of 21-year-old Patrick Crusius, who two officials identified as the suspect who opened fire here.

Crusius, from the Dallas suburb of Allen, surrendered to police, giving officials a relatively unusual chance to hear from a mass shooting suspect. In many cases, attackers are killed or take their own lives, as happened just last week after a gunman opened fire on a food festival in Gilroy, Calif.

The shooting in El Paso set off waves of anger, sadness and recriminations, fueling calls for stricter gun control as the country reeled from yet another bullet-riddled rampage in yet another city.

What may have motivated the attacker remained a focus of investigators, who have examined a manifesto posted online that included screeds against immigrants. Authorities believe the Texas shooting suspect posted the document, officials said, but continue to gather evidence.

The manifesto was another unsettlingly familiar part of the tragedy. It listed angry — and, at times, jumbled — motivations for the attack, including rants about a “Hispanic invasion.” Officials said they were looking at the shooting as a possible hate crime, which could potentially lead to federal charges in the case, though local agencies were leading the inquiry over the weekend.

The shooting “has a nexus to a hate crime,” El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen said.

El Paso County Jail records showed that Patrick Wood Crusius was booked on a capital murder charge. Sheriff Richard Wiles, who oversees the jail, called the attack racist in a Facebook post Saturday night.

“This Anglo man came here to kill Hispanics," he wrote. “I’m outraged and you should be too. This entire nation should be outraged. In this day and age, with all the serious issues we face, we are still confronted with people who will kill another for the sole reason of the color of their skin.”

The carnage here apparently began outside the Walmart on Saturday. A routine morning gave way to scenes of people screaming, running and dodging bullets in parking lots.

One witness said the attacker was just “shooting randomly.”



TOPSHOT - Residents Erica Rios, 36, and Alma Rios, 61, cry outside a reunification center at MacArthur Elementary School, following a deadly mass shooting, in El Paso, Texas, on August 3, 2019. - A gunman armed with an assault rifle killed 20 people Saturday when he opened fire on shoppers at a packed Walmart store in the latest mass shooting in the United States. (Joel Angel JUAREZ / AFP)JOEL ANGEL JUAREZ/AFP/Getty Images

The manifesto found by investigators carried tragic echoes of previous attacks. The alleged shooter in Pittsburgh last year also ranted about an “invasion” before opening fire there. And the manifesto in Texas also referenced the alleged New Zealand attacker who opened fire in mosques there this year, killing 51 people, who had posted a manifesto citing a previous mass shooter in America.

Mass violence is often followed by the revelation that the suspected attacker studied or otherwise cited a previous attack -- creating a tapestry of tragedy that has linked attacks in Florida and Virginia as well as others in South Carolina and New Zealand. The manifesto posted by the alleged New Zealand attacker specifically cited the white supremacist who attacked a church in Charleston, S.C., in 2015, killing nine black parishioners.

The shooting in El Paso was also the latest taking place at a so-called soft target -- places that, unlike highly secured government buildings, attract large crowds but can be relatively easily infiltrated by an attacker intent on carrying out violence. The Department of Homeland Security earlier this year released a document with guidance for security at such places, noting that they “may be vulnerable to attacks using simple tactics and readily accessible weapons." This guide specifically mentioned shopping centers as possible targets.

The shooting in El Paso was the deadliest American mass shooting since November 2017, when a gunman killed 26 people in a church in Sutherland Springs, Tex. It also came a little more than a year after a student in Santa Fe, Tex., allegedly opened fire, killing 10 people at a high school.

The attack reverberated beyond America’s borders. Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard tweeted that six Mexicans had been wounded in the shooting in El Paso, including a 10-year-old girl. In Ciudad Juarez, just south of the U.S. border, government officials, business groups and others in the Mexican city released statements of solidarity and sympathy.

Berman reported from Washington. Devlin Barrett, Jennifer Jenkins and Julie Tate contributed reporting from Washington. Mary Beth Sheridan reported from Mexico.