

Ohio Rep. Fred Strahorn (D), right, talks about Democrats' budget priorities on a panel with Rep. Ryan Smith (R), on Feb. 1, 2017, in Columbus, Ohio. (Andrew Welsh-Huggins/AP)

NASHVILLE ⁠ — The state lawmakers had been crammed in a conference room for nearly two hours, listening to fellow legislators talk about bulletproof desks, clipboards that double as shields and special phone apps to alert emergency services — all part of a cottage industry to prepare students for a mass shooting.

There was talk of mental-health interventions, video games and social-media monitoring during the informational session titled “A proactive approach to school safety.” But as the talk neared its end, still no one had mentioned the word “gun.”

A visibly shaken Democratic lawmaker from Connecticut stood up. She said she was disgusted by news reports that said the gunman who had killed nine people in Dayton, Ohio the day before had kept a “hit list” in high school of people he held a grudge against.

“So how did he get a gun permit?” said Rep. Mary Mushinsky to the packed room, eliciting both groans and cheers. “We have to ask these questions. We have to deal with this. Why are we only talking about hardening our facilities?”

Following a weekend of carnage, state lawmakers from around the country gathered at the Music City Center in Nashville, this week for the Legislative Summit, hosted by the National Council of State Legislatures. The event, the largest annual gathering of state lawmakers, typically has an upbeat, bipartisan feel. Lawmakers’ name badges identify their home states but not their political parties, encouraging camaraderie and conversation across the partisan divide.

But this year, the opening days were disrupted by twin tragedies. Early Sunday morning, a 24-year-old man opened fire outside of a bar in Dayton, leaving his younger sister among the dead. Just hours before that, another gunman had killed 22 people in a shopping center in El Paso

As Ohio state Rep. Fred Strahorn (D) watched thousands of state lawmakers and lobbyists rush by to conference workshops on Monday, he sat alone in a rocking chair, wondering if these shootings would “finally put everything on the table” when it comes to gun control policy.

Strahorn, whose district encompasses much of Dayton, had driven to Nashville on Saturday to attend a special session held by the National Institute on Civil Discourse, which works to overcome the nation’s cultural divides and bring civility to public debate. The group began in 2011 after the Tuscon shootings, which killed six people and wounded 13, including former Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords.

“Such irony,” Strahorn said quietly, rubbing his eyes and checking his text messages.

Strahorn, a handgun owner, supports legislation enforcing stronger background checks. But he believes significant change in gun laws will require more Americans to become one-issue voters, “because any change to gun ownership is viewed as a declaration of war.”

As fellow lawmakers spotted “Ohio” on Strahorn’s badge, they stopped and gave their condolences.

“I’m really half here and half in Dayton,” he said. “But I decided to stay, to do the work from here with state lawmakers.”

But by Wednesday, two days before the conference was to end, he’d had enough. It was time to go home.

“I can’t concentrate here,” he said.

Away from the gridlock of Washington, statehouses have been at the forefront of the debate over gun control. They are under growing pressure from activists and constituents as mass shootings have disrupted nearly every corner of daily life — schools, movie theaters, festivals, bars.

“At the state level, we don’t have the luxury of kicking the can down the road. We have to listen to our constituents, to our neighbors,” said Utah lawmaker Curt Bramble (R), former president of the Nation Council of State Legislators. “Heavens, you go to the gas station and you see each other” — he pointed to Democrat Rhode Island Rep Brian Patrick Kennedy, who was standing nearby — “to the point where I even spent time with him.”

Kennedy laughed and joked, his New England accent contrasting with the louder Bramble, who is originally from Chicago. The lawmakers said they may not agree on everything, but they can still talk about policy ideas.

“At the end of the day, we are all Americans,” said Bramble. “We have to get back to that.”

Mass shootings have become so common — from a country music concert in Las Vegas to a synagogue in Pittsburgh — that even state lawmakers here admit they struggle to remember them all. But solutions at the state level have largely fallen along party lines: Democrats talk about banning high-capacity magazines, raising the minimum age to buy a gun and “red flag” laws that allow police to temporarily take away firearms from people deemed a threat to themselves or others. Republicans, on the other hand, support arming teachers and putting guns in places of worship.

Those divisions have been on display in Nashville.

State lawmakers last year approved a bipartisan bill that allows school districts to pay off-duty law enforcement officers to work as armed protection during school hours. This year, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee (R) enacted legislation that offers new concealed carry-only handgun permits without training that involves firing a weapon.

His GOP supermajority-controlled statehouse has been resistant to adopting gun control measures, though. The legislature killed a bill to raise the minimum age to buy semiautomatic weapons from 18 to 21.

At the conference, Lee said monitoring social media accounts “of those who may be a threat to society” could be a way to curb mass shootings, pointing to the racist manifesto believed to have been posted by the suspect in the El Paso shooting shortly before the rampage.

“We’ve learned in this country how to delineate between how to speak freely and being a threat to society,” Lee said. “We can lead in that.”

The Associated Press last year reviewed the fate of firearms-related legislation presented in statehouses across the country in reaction to the 2018 shooting at a high school in Parkland, Fla., that left 17 dead. The AP found a mixed record: While some gun-control measures were passed, it was not the year of massive changes sought by advocates as many states returned to familiar partisan politics.

But Nico Bocour, state legislative director of Giffords, a gun safety organization, said that after the Parkland shooting, dozens of states moved toward more reforms.

“We are seeing new gun laws in dozens of states and that’s making a huge difference,” she said. “And when states take action, that puts pressure on the federal government to take action.”

Standing outside the opening ceremony for the conference on Monday, a bipartisan group of Texas lawmakers discussed gun policy. They expected the issue to grow more heated during the week-long conference, since both the National Rifle Association and the advocacy group Everytown for Gun Safety were expected to be among the exhibitors.

“I had a bill — a simple bill just to have a public awareness campaign on gun safety — and it didn’t pass,” said Texas State Rep. Carol Alvarado, a Democrat who represents southeast Houston. “Every single time we go through this, it’s the same old NRA talking points. But we are beyond ‘thoughts and prayers.’ It’s just so old, so tired, so sad.”

“I’ve heard folks say, ‘Hopes and prayers don’t cut it anymore.’ But let’s not take those prayers away,” said Texas Republican State Rep. Travis Clardy, from Nacogdoches. “Millions own weapons and are responsible and wouldn’t dream of doing this.”

“Maybe the answer is tracking social media,” he said.

With that, he and Alvardo started a debate. But they stopped when they heard Dolly Parton, who opened the conference, singing “Coat of Many Colors.”

“Let’s go in,” Alvardo said. Dolly Parton’s soothing voice, they said, maybe the only thing Americans can agree on.