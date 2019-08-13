

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 18: SiriusXM's Chris Cuomo hosts a bipartisan conversation with former Governors Christine Todd Whitman and Jennifer Granholm at the SiriusXM Studios on June 18, 2019 in New York City. (Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

CNN is supporting prime-time host Chris Cuomo after video surfaced showing him threatening to throw a man down the stairs for calling him “Fredo,” which Cuomo compares to the n-word for Italians. Fredo Corleone is a character in “The Godfather” films.

“Chris Cuomo defended himself when he was verbally attacked with the use of an ethnic slur in an orchestrated setup,” CNN spokesman Matt Dornic said in a Monday statement on Twitter. “We completely support him.”

The video, which began circulating widely on social media and YouTube on Monday night, captured Cuomo growing agitated and ultimately threatening violence after an unidentified man approaches him in public and apparently calls him “Fredo.” The man tells Cuomo he “thought it was your name,” referring to “Fredo,” although the beginning of the confrontation isn’t captured and the man can’t be heard calling him the name. It’s unclear when or where the video was taken.

Warning: This video contains offensive language.

A man in NY yesterday approached CNN's Chris Cuomo and called him "Fredo"



Cuomo: "You're going to have a problem"



Man: "What are you going to do about it?"



Cuomo: "I'll fuckin ruin your shit. I'll fucking throw you down these stairs"



Credit: "THAT'S THE POINT with Brandon" pic.twitter.com/4iWwzaSQpF — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) August 13, 2019

“No, punk a-- b---- from the right call me ‘Fredo,'" Cuomo says in the clip. “My name is Chris Cuomo. I’m an anchor on CNN. Fredo is from ‘The Godfather.’ He was the weak brother. And they use it as an Italian aspersion. Are any of you Italian? It’s an insult to your people. ... It’s like the n-word for us.”

Cuomo later threatens the man, saying he will “throw you down these stairs like a f----- punk.”

But it was his comparison of “Fredo” to the n-word that has drawn the most scrutiny, with some calling it a racially insensitive parallel and others applauding Cuomo for defending himself.

“Did [Chris Cuomo] just say that “Fredo” is to Italians what the N word is to black people?” wrote Katrina Pierson, a spokeswoman for President Trump’s reelection campaign. “Th N word is a dehumanizing word used against blacks who endured years of oppression. Fredo is a term from The Godfather, referring to the dumb brother. Equivocating the two is pure racism.”

The confrontation appeared to escalate after the man refused to walk back his “Fredo” comment. He tells Cuomo mockingly, “You’re a much more reasonable man in person than you seem to be on television.” Cuomo then warns that the two will have “a problem."

"What are you gonna do about it?” the man asks.

“I’ll f----- ruin your s---,” Cuomo tells him. “I’ll f----- throw you down these stairs like a f----- punk.”

The man says that Cuomo probably “doesn’t want to do that,” but Cuomo continues by saying, “Take a swing at me. Call me Fredo. Take a f----- swing.”

Fox News host Sean Hannity applauded Cuomo, saying the CNN host was the one who “deserves the apology.”

“He’s out with his 9 year old daughter, and his wife, and this guy is being a jack--- in front of his family,” the rival network host wrote on Twitter. “...Chris Cuomo has zero to apologize for.”

The backlash to Cuomo’s confrontation, however, escalated after others pointed out that Cuomo has not pushed back when guests on CNN have mockingly called other people “Fredo” on the network, including on “Cuomo Prime Time.” CNN’s Ana Navarro called Donald Trump Jr. “Fredo” on Cuomo’s show earlier this year, for example. The president’s son took notice.

“Does CNN’s head of PR still think ‘Fredo’ is an ethnic slur after watching this?," he tweeted. “Because if it’s the N word for Italians like @ChrisCuomo says, I don’t understand why Chris seems so at ease with someone saying it here.”

Does CNN’s head of PR still think “Fredo” is an ethnic slur after watching this? Because if it’s the N word for Italians like @ChrisCuomo says, I don’t understand why Chris seems so at ease with someone saying it here. An excuse just as fake as his news. #FredoCuomo https://t.co/8G8yuY80CK pic.twitter.com/1gwVyDVCob — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) August 13, 2019

He added: “Hey @ChrisCuomo, take it from me, ‘Fredo’ isn’t the N word for Italians, it just means you’re the dumb brother.”

Dornic, the CNN spokesman, responded to Trump Jr. by mocking both of the president’s sons: "Speaking of dumb brothers... cc: @EricTrump.”

Dornic did not respond to a request for additional information about the confrontation or his response to critics.