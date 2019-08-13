

If you test what you know, you're more likely to remember what you've learned!

Welcome to our daily news quiz! Test your knowledge each day, Tuesday through Saturday, on the biggest and most interesting stories of the day before.

Legal immigrants seeking a green card or U.S. citizenship may have a tougher time after the Trump White House’s announcement Monday of a long-expected and policy change. The widely criticized policy, called “Inadmissibility on Public Charge Grounds,” will take effect in two months. Its aim is to limit immigrants who might draw taxpayer-funded benefits like Medicare or food stamps. Immigration advocates, who say the rule change punishes people for legal benefits, expect an immediate flurry of lawsuits.

Meanwhile, the fallout of registered sex offender and millionaire Jeffrey Epstein’s apparent suicide continued. Attorney General William P. Barr blasted “serious irregularities” at the New York federal detention center that held Epstein. According to sources, officers should have been checking on Epstein every 30 minutes, and he should have had a cellmate.

The Post has also been busy for months analyzing and mapping pharmacy data to track the reach of America’s opioid crisis. It’s the first granular look at the amount and type of pills that went through pharmacies during a period in which almost 100,000 people died of overdoses.

It was a busy news Monday in what could be a busy week. Take this five-question quiz to see if you’re all caught up (for today at least).