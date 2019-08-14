Welcome to our daily news quiz! Test your knowledge each day, Tuesday through Saturday, on the biggest and most interesting stories of the previous day.

First up: Have you noticed things are getting hotter, no matter the season, where you’re from? You’re not the only one. We looked at more than a century of data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, calculating the trend in yearly average temperature and found that the Lower 48 states on average has warmed by 1 degree Celsius over the 125-year period. One key takeaway: Warming across the country is very uneven, and the severity of things — especially for the northeast — is obscured by regions where little warming has taken place. Check out four other takeaways here.

Meanwhile, Stacey Abrams, the Democrat who narrowly lost a race for governor of Georgia last year, announced Fair Fight 2020, an initiative that will provide technical and financial help for state Democratic parties to strengthen their voter protection operations before the presidential election next year. The program, which will cost between $4 million and $5 million, is targeting 20 battleground states in the Midwest and Southeast, including Michigan and Georgia (plus three red states with gubernatorial races this year).

As protesters continued to hold demonstrations and clash with police Tuesday, flights from Hong Kong International Airport were canceled for a second day. The incidents, in which a mob of protesters seized a man claiming he was an undercover Chinese police officer and blocked paramedics from transporting him for hours after he lost consciousness, are the latest in conflicts between protesters and those they perceive as infiltrators from the People’s Republic of China.

Caught up? Take this five-question quiz and let’s see how you fare!