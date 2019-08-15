

If you test what you know, you're more likely to remember what you've learned!

Welcome to our daily news quiz! Test your knowledge each day, Tuesday through Saturday, on the biggest and most interesting stories of the previous day.

Another recession? Tumbling U.S. stocks Wednesday spread fear among investors as yields on short-term bonds eclipsed those of long-term bonds for the first time since 2007. According to the chief economist at MUFG Union Bank, the yield curves are “all crying timber that a recession is almost a reality.” It means investors are all heading toward safe long-term bonds, and away from risk. And the trade war roller coaster has caused more damage to the global economy.

Historians have a lot to say about a Trump official’s interpretation of the famous Emma Lazarus poem featured on the Statue of Liberty. Ken Cuccinelli, the acting director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, interprets it as “Give me your tired and your poor who can stand on their own two feet and who will not become a public charge.” Of course, historians who have studied these words for decades say Cuccinelli’s words represent “the exact opposite” of Lazarus’s words.

And now for something completely different. Like something out of “The Twilight Zone,” residents at more than 50 Virginia homes found old TVs on their doorsteps, and security footage shows the culprits with ... TV for heads. The incident left police and residents confused. One woman thought it was “awesome” and a welcome break from recent national tragedies, saying “I feel lucky I got a TV.”

Hope you’re caught up, because it’s time for a quick five-question quiz.