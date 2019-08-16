Are y’all ready for a quick news quiz? We’ll test your knowledge each day, Tuesday through Saturday, on the biggest and most interesting stories of day before.

Two members of the “squad” ⁠ — Reps. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) and Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) ⁠ — were barred from entering Israel by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday. Several Democrats, including some in House leadership, spoke out on their colleagues’ behalf and pleaded with Netanyahu to change his mind before the scheduled trip Sunday.

Meanwhile, the pool of Democrats running for president narrowed a bit Tuesday when former Colorado governor John Hickenlooper dropped out of the race in a video announcement on YouTube. He had remained near the bottom of the pack throughout the race, hitting around 1 percent in national polls. One question remains: Is he going to run for Senate instead? He’s considering it.

In an update on Jeffrey Epstein news: An autopsy found that the financier suffered multiple breaks in his neck bones, according to two people familiar with the findings. One of the broken bones was the hyoid bone near the Adam’s apple, which is more common in victims of homicide by strangulation, experts told The Post, but can occur when someone hangs themselves.

Ring any bells? Let’s see if you’re caught up ⁠ — take our quick five-question test to find out.