

Indiana state Rep. Dan Forestal (D), speaking at the Statehouse on March 20, 2016, in Indianapolis. (AJ Mast/AP)

The man who showed up outside an Indianapolis couple’s home on Saturday night claimed to be a “legit officer doing a drug bust,” according to police. Except he wasn’t, and prosecutors have charged Indiana state Rep. Dan Forestal (D) with impersonating an officer, resisting arrest and driving while intoxicated, according to court records.

Forestal, 36, has represented parts of Indianapolis since 2012. He is the assistant Democratic caucus chair in the Indiana House of Representatives and sits on several committees. According to the Indianapolis Star, he has also been an employee of the Indianapolis Fire Department for 12 years.

James Voyles, the attorney representing Forestal, declined to comment to The Washington Post. John Schorg, a spokesman for the Indiana House Democrats, also declined to comment.

Police say Forestal caused several disturbances on Saturday before finally being apprehended by police around 11:45 p.m., according to the Star. He also allegedly approached patrons at the Blue Moon bar, asking them for “party favors” and cocaine. A bartender who spoke anonymously to a local ABC affiliate said that “he didn’t want to order a drink, he was just looking to purchase drugs, cocaine.”

Police say Forestal also appeared outside James McGuire and Sheila Fennell’s home and told them he was a member of law enforcement. The couple told a local NBC affiliate that he flashed his identification rapidly, did not provide his name and asked to know where the “people selling drugs” lived. Suspicious, they called 911.

“I’ve never had an officer ever approach me like that,” Fennell said.

Shortly before midnight, Indianapolis police officers responded to a call about a man impersonating law enforcement, the Star reported, citing police reports. Those documents stated that officers pulled Forestal over and that one officer asked the representative to show his hands. Forestal initially cooperated before dropping his hands. When the officer tried to remove Forestal from his car, he struggled and clung to the steering wheel.

Officers eventually wrestled Forestal to the ground and restrained him, while he threatened to sue the officers and “have” their badges, the Star reported. He identified himself as a state representative, a member of the fire department and the nephew of Marion County Sheriff Kerry J. Forestal.

He was taken to a hospital to be treated for a cut on his elbow obtained during the arrest, where police say he attempted to rip his warrant from an officer’s hand.

Forestal is set to appear in court on Aug. 27. The Marion County prosecutor, Terry Curry, has indicated he will appoint a special prosecutor to handle the case because he has taken campaign contributions from Forestal, the NBC affiliate reported.

Read more:

Lou Dobbs: Guard who drove into ICE protesters was ‘within his rights’

The standoff in Philadelphia ended with zero fatalities. That wasn’t the case in 1985.

Black teens were fundraising for their football team. Then a white woman held them at gunpoint.