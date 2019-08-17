

If you test what you know, you’ll better remember what you’ve read this week. (Peter Hershey/The Washington Post)

It’s Saturday, but is your brain still fresh from all the news?

Rep. Rashida Tlaib said she is not traveling to Israel under “oppressive conditions” after the Israeli government banned her and Rep. Ilhan Omar from entering the country. Israel later relented to allow her to visit a family member, but Tlaib later refused.

President Trump reportedly wants to buy Greenland. But “of course, Greenland is not for sale,” its government said.

And the forecast shows another recession looms in the coming year. No one knows how bad this could be, but we gave it a shot anyway based on data points on recessions past.

Today we have 10 questions that look back at the entire news week. Good luck!