

If you test what you know, you’ll better remember what you’ve read this week. (Peter Hershey/The Washington Post)

On Monday, Attorney General William P. Barr announced that he is replacing the head of the Bureau of Prisons, the latest shake-up after multimillionaire Jeffrey Epstein, who was accused of sex trafficking and abuse, died in federal custody. Since Epstein’s death, the warden of the Metropolitan Correctional Center was reassigned and the two guards who were supposed to be checking on his cell were placed on leave.

The New York Police Department has fired the officer caught on video with his arm around the neck of Eric Garner just before he died in 2014.

In other news, nearly 3 out of 4 economists surveyed by the National Association for Business Economics expect a recession by 2021. Here’s everything you need to know about an “inverted yield curve” and why it matters.

