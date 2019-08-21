

If you test what you know, you’ll better remember what you’ve read this week. (Peter Hershey/The Washington Post)

Welcome back to our daily news quiz! Test your knowledge each day, Tuesday through Saturday, on the biggest and most interesting stories of the day before. You can find yesterday’s quiz here.

Some Democratic presidential contenders are shifting their positions on Medicare-for-all and adopting ideas for allowing private insurance in some form.

More than a year into the U.S.-China trade war, American consumers find themselves in the crosshairs for the first time. JPMorgan Chase has estimated the annual cost of the trade war for American households.

In Brexit news, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson demanded that E.U. leaders throw out a plan, known as the “backstop,” that would ensure an open border between Ireland and Northern Ireland. E.U. leaders rejected Johnson’s effort, leading to a nail-biting season of negotiations ahead of Oct. 31, when Britain is scheduled to leave the European Union.

What else do you remember from this last 24-hour news cycle? Take our five-question news quiz challenge to test yourself!