America’s federal deficit will expand by about $800 billion more than previously expected over 10 years. Here’s why.

President Trump said he is no longer looking to cut payroll taxes, pivoting away from an option he’d confirmed was under consideration a day earlier.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said what she really thought of Trump’s plan to buy Greenland. Trump responded Wednesday, saying Frederiksen’s statement “was nasty” — invoking a word he has repeatedly used to describe political women he disagrees with.

The number of reported hate crimes in Washington, D.C., reached an all-time high of 204 last year. But a Washington Post analysis of 200,000 police and court records found that hate-crime prosecutions and convictions are at their lowest point in at least a decade.

