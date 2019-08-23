Heather Chilton, a New Richmond, Ohio, mother of three, is a gun owner. But when her daughters’ cheerleading club asked families to sell raffle tickets to win, among other things, an AM-15 semiautomatic rifle, she balked.

In the wake of the Dayton, Ohio, shooting that left nine people dead on Aug. 4, she wondered whether she wanted her family to participate in such a fundraiser.

“Whether I support guns or not, which I totally do, we shouldn’t desensitize our kids to what is going on in the world right now,” she told WLWT5, an Ohio NBC affiliate.

The New Richmond Junior Lions Football and Cheer organization holds a raffle each year where families sell 10 raffle tickets per child, priced at $10 apiece, to raise money for the nonprofit program. Chilton has three daughters, ages 7, 8 and 10, enrolled in the club.

The fundraiser was announced on July 30, WCPO reported. Families had other options: They could sell tickets for a gift basket raffle, or parents could pay $100, equal to the cost of all the tickets, if they did not wish to try to sell them. But the fact that the rifle was available as a prize made Chilton upset.

She brought her concerns to Junior Lions president Robert Wooten, Fox 19 reported, telling the outlet, ″Say one of the kids in the high school got a hold of it — got the AR-15 or AM-15 and shot up a school with it, and I’m the one that sold the raffle ticket to his dad?”

She has not responded to a request for comment.

“The gun issue has only blown up this big because it is a focus now days, and that was my point,” Chilton wrote on Facebook Wednesday, after local media had picked up her story. “That is literally what everyone has focused on. The reason being, so many people have been touched some how with some type of gun story, mostly good, some drastically tragic!”

The AM-15 is a semiautomatic rifle made by Anderson Manufacturing and is similar to the more commonly known AR-15 manufactured by Armalite, according to Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives spokeswoman April Langwell.

In an interview with The Washington Post, Wooten said that he understood Chilton’s point of view but that raffling guns was a frequent and successful way to raise money in the area.

“We’re not the only organization in our county that’s been doing this,” Wooten said. “We’ve been doing it for four years. In our area, this is rural, we do have people who support gun rights, smart gun rights. Nothing absurd. What’s legal by law.”

Wooten insisted that whoever won the AM-15 rifle would have to undergo a background check and be over 18. “We’re not just giving guns away like crazy,” he said.

However, after hearing complaints by two other parents, and acknowledging the recent tragedy in Dayton, Wooten said that parents would be allowed to opt out of the raffle and that the board of the Junior Lions organization “has made a commitment that next year we would reevaluate our options.”

