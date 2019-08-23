

Welcome back to our daily news quiz! Test your knowledge each day, Tuesday through Saturday, on the biggest and most interesting stories of the day before. You can find yesterday’s quiz here.

Huge tracts of the Amazon are ablaze, and there have been 74,155 fires there since January, according to data from Brazil’s National Institute for Space Research. That’s an 85 percent increase from last year. Without the Amazon, climate change would accelerate.

Wednesday, President Trump expressed frustration with Jewish Americans for seeming to not support his reelection.

“If you vote for a Democrat, you’re very, very disloyal to Israel and to the Jewish people,” Trump said on the South Lawn of the White House. Trump’s transactional expectations for Jewish voting patterns reflect his strategy for courting other voting blocs.

Also, this week a federal appeals court ruled in favor of a presidential elector whose write-in vote for John Kasich during the 2016 election as an attempt to deprive Trump of electoral college votes was nullified. The 10th Circuit ruled that electors have the constitutional right to vote their conscience, throwing into question states’ “winner-take-all” electoral systems that bind electors to voting for the winner of the state’s popular vote.

